Legendary Vikings head coach Bud Grant passes away at 95

The Minnesota Vikings announced the former head coach's death on Saturday.

MINNEAPOLIS — Hall of Fame and former Minnesota Vikings head coach Bud Grant died Saturday morning at 95 years old.

The team announced the coach's death in a Twitter post today.

"We are absolutely devastated to announce legendary Minnesota Vikings head coach and Hall of Famer Bud Grant has passed away this morning at age 95," the team said. "We, like all Vikings and NFL fans, are shocked and saddened by this terrible news."

Grant attended the University of Minnesota in the 1940s, playing football, basketball and baseball.

He spent time in the National Football League (NFL) as a player, coach and executive spanning nearly eight decades.

Grant was the head coach for the Minnesota Vikings for 18 seasons, leading the franchise to all four of their Super Bowl appearances, and 11 division titles. He coached the Vikes from 1967-1983 and in 1985.

In 1994, Grant became the first person ever to be elected to both the Pro Football Hall of Fame (1994) and the Canadian Football League Hall of Fame (1983).

Coach Grant was inducted into the Vikings Ring of Honor on Nov. 8, 1998, the Vikings website said.

Prior to coaching in Minnesota, Grant spent 10 years as the head coach for Winnipeg Blue Bombers in the Canadian Football League (CFL).

According to the Minnesota Vikings' website, Grant also played six years of pro football with the CFL's Blue Bombers from 1953-1956, and the NFL's Philadelphia Eagles from 1951-1952.

