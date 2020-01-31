Mike Miles has more than 30 pairs of basketball shoes.

"He got all types of shoes man," Lancaster High School head coach Ferrin Douglas said. "I think he got every color in the book."

At practice, Miles sports pink and yellow Kyrie Irving sneakers, which is fitting since the senior has similar moves to the Brooklyn Nets star.

"He amazes us sometimes," Douglas admitted. "We just be looking at ourselves like, 'That was a bucket.'"

His nickname is Mike Mike. And his name has been known for almost a decade.

"He's been dominating since he was in the third grade," Douglas declared.

He's not kidding.

Miles' 4th grade highlight tape has more than four million views on YouTube.

Eight years later, he's the unquestioned leader of the 25-2 Lancaster Tigers.

"He's a great kid to coach, man," Douglas said. "I'm going to hate to seem him leave."

Mike Mike will not be traveling far.

Miles will play 40 miles away at TCU, so his family and friends can come see him play.

"He's got a big heart," Douglas said.

There were heavy hearts on Tuesday night as Lancaster hosted West Mesquite.

Both teams began the game with 24-second violations to pay tribute to basketball legend Kobe Bryant, who died 48 hours earlier.

RELATED: NBA changing All-Star Game format, adding a Kobe Bryant tribute

"The game was for Kobe," Miles said. "When I got to 24 points, I told them to take me out the game."

After the game, Miles experienced a Kobe-like moment when a JV player from the opposing team approached him.

"He asked me for my shoes," Miles explained. "It was the first time somebody asked me for my shoes, so I was kind of surprised. But, I know they look up to me the way I look up to other people, so I gave them to him and took a picture with him."

What brand of shoes were they?

"They were 'Kobe's.'"

