TCU hires Kirk Saarloos as baseball coach, replacing Jim Schlossnagle

Saarloos has been an assistant with the Horned Frogs since 2012.

FORT WORTH, Texas — Texas Christian University baseball has hired longtime assistant coach Kirk Saarloos as their new head coach, the university announced Tuesday afternoon.

Saarloos replaces Jim Schlossnagle, who left his 18-year perch atop the Horned Frogs baseball program to take the job at Texas A&M last week.

Saarloos takes over a TCU program that has gone to the College World Series five times over the last dozen years.

Schlossnagle took the helm at Texas A&M one week ago, Tuesday. The TCU baseball season had ended three days prior, in the NCAA Regionals.