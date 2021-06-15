x
TCU hires Kirk Saarloos as baseball coach, replacing Jim Schlossnagle

Saarloos has been an assistant with the Horned Frogs since 2012.
Credit: Mike Leslie / WFAA
Kirk Saarloos is introduced as the new head baseball coach for Texas Christian University on June 15, 2021.

FORT WORTH, Texas — Texas Christian University baseball has hired longtime assistant coach Kirk Saarloos as their new head coach, the university announced Tuesday afternoon. 

Saarloos replaces Jim Schlossnagle, who left his 18-year perch atop the Horned Frogs baseball program to take the job at Texas A&M last week.

Saarloos takes over a TCU program that has gone to the College World Series five times over the last dozen years.

Schlossnagle took the helm at Texas A&M one week ago, Tuesday. The TCU baseball season had ended three days prior, in the NCAA Regionals.

Saarloos has been the pitching coach for TCU since 2012, and has been instrumental in the recruiting process for the Horned Frogs throughout his nine years in Fort Worth.

