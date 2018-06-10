DALLAS — So, it all comes down to this matchup to take home bragging rights and the Governor’s Cup, the Texas State Championship between the Cowboys and Texans. Ok, maybe it isn’t that serious but Sunday remains an important game nonetheless for both teams.

The Cowboys need this win to take over first place in the division provided a loss by Washington against New Orleans on Monday Night and the Texans are looking to climb toward .500 and kickstart their season.

Dallas leaned on Ezekiel Elliott for most of the game last week to great success and with timely passes from Dak Prescott, they were able to secure a walk-off field goal by Brett Maher to defeat the Detroit Lions. The question now is, do they have it in them to do it again and pick up their first win on the road?

Feed Zeke Again

This seems like a no-brainer decision, giving the ball to their best player should be the focus of the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday Night and pretty much every week. Ezekiel Elliott is coming off back-to-back 100-yard games. His performance against Detroit was a season high in terms of yards and his third highest yardage on the ground in his three seasons.

The question now becomes can he run on this Houston run defense that has only surrendered 3.5 yards per carry which is 2.3 yards less per carry than what Zeke averages. It will be a battle of strengths on Sunday but the Cowboys absolutely can't shy away from the run and expect to win.

The Texans have a potent pass rush with Jadeveon Clowney and two-time NFL Defensive Player of the Year J.J. Watt. The way to slow them down may be to run right at them. The more they pound Clowney and Watt, the hope is the less effective they can be later in the game due to being worn out. Elliott has run for 220 yards on the edges with seven explosive runs of 15+ yards.

Will The Real Dak Prescott Please Stand Up

Through the first three games of the season, the Cowboys haven’t had near the production expected from Prescott in his third season. He failed to throw for more than 170 yards in each game with two interceptions coming against Seattle. His yards per attempt were an abysmal 5.7 yards.

Against the Lions, however, Prescott raised that number to 6.5. Dak was able to throw against the top-rated passing defense in the NFL (at the time) after Elliott helped open up the game for him.

Thus far the Cowboys have been able to win both home games with poor performances on the road, a far cry from years past. The Cowboys need to get off to a fast start to right the ship away from AT&T Stadium. The offense needs more of the Dak that played against Detroit and New York.

It will all start with the big boys up front and their ability to slow down Clowney and Watt long enough for Prescott to find his receivers.

Wide Receiver Play

The Cowboys are still playing wide receiver by committee, but it seems like they have their main three guys to take a bulk of the snaps. Against Detroit, Cole Beasley, Michael Gallup and Allen Hurns got a majority of the 69 offensive snaps. Beasley led the way for the group. The Houston secondary hasn't been able to stop much of anyone as they've given up 11 touchdowns through the air.

Can one of these receivers step up and play the role of the number one option?

Houston Texans defense has allowed an opponent passer rating of 113.1 through four games. — Patrick Conn (@DraftCowboys) October 6, 2018

The most productive wide receiver, Tavon Austin, has played very limited snaps but deserves more of an opportunity. When Dallas gets Austin involved good things happen. With a banged up and poor Texans secondary, Austin should be the fourth option in the mix.

The Cowboys have the personnel to spread teams out but offensive coordinator Scott Linehan seems poised to get as many tight ends on the field in a very stubbornly persistent manner. If that is the case, Geoff Swaim or Blake Jarwin need to get more involved in pass catching.

Pass Rush

It appears that David Irving is set to return for this game and it couldn't come at a better time. The Cowboys interior line has been beat up with injuries to Antwaun Woods and Maliek Collins and Irving can provide productivity. This will be his first game of the season so snaps shouldn't exceed 15-20. Can Irving get to the quarterback? Well, the Texans are second in the league in giving up sacks and that is bad news with the NFL’s sack leader Demarcus Lawrence coming to town.

Tyrone Crawford, Taco Charlton and Randy Gregory have also done their part but aren't coming away with sacks. This might be the week that those numbers start coming. The Indianapolis Colts sacked Deshaun Watson seven times a week ago and their pass rush isn’t exactly the four horsemen. The group that goes by the name “Hot Boyz” should be primed for a quarterback hunting session.

Secondary Play

The Dallas secondary has been solid through four games, although they were tested against the Lions. The Texans provide another formidable challenge. DeAndre Hopkins is one of the best in the league, Will Fuller can stretch the field and Keke Coutee came off a debut that saw him snag 11 passes for over 100 yards. If the pass rush does their job getting to Watson, then that will play into the hands of the secondary.

The Cowboys secondary has yet to intercept a pass this season, in fact the last time it happened was the final game of the 2017 season when Chidobe Awuzie intercepted Nick Foles. If the Cowboys are going to get one, this is the week to do it.

Watson has thrown an interception in each game this year and in nine of his 11 career games in the NFL. He will give this defense opportunities and they need to come down with it.

Prediction

When it is all said and done and the dust settles, the prediction is that Dallas will be heading home with their first road win of the season. Dallas Cowboys over the Houston Texans with a score of 30-23. Bonus prediction: Rookie receiver Michael Gallup grabs his first touchdown of his career.

