DALLAS — The Dallas Cowboys once again head into a game where they can clinch the NFC East crown by winning their matchup. This time it comes at home and this time it comes against the much-maligned defense of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The Cowboys' offense has been a weakness for them this year as a whole. They have had difficulty scoring – most notably in the red zone – and that culminated in a shutout loss to Indianapolis last week.

The Bucs could be the cure for what ails them, however, as they are set to play a team weak on the defensive side of the ball. The name of the game very well might be weakness versus weakness. When Tampa Bay has the ball, it will be strength versus strength.

Statistically, the Bucs have one of the worst defenses in the league allowing 28.8 points per game which is the third worst overall. The Cowboys offense comes in ranked 26th overall at 19.7 points per game. The Cowboys will need to find a way to take advantage of a team that allows 37 points per game on the road. Dallas is a little better at home averaging 24.7 points at AT&T Stadium.

For the Cowboys, as usual, it will start with Ezekiel Elliott. The team’s bell cow is closing in on his second rushing title in three years. Zeke needs to get the offense rolling again so that they can avoid playing a win-or-go home type game next week against the New York Giants on the road, where they have struggled virtually all season.

Elliott is averaging 96.4 yards per game this season and 101.6 for his career. In their last matchup with Tampa, Elliott ate up this defense for 6.9 yards per attempt. Another performance like that will be a big key to finally unlock the East title.

The Bucs haven’t been able to stop the bleeding as of late with their run defense. Over the last five games, they have surrendered 821 yards which calculates to 164.2 yards per game. That includes an eye-popping 227 yards against Baltimore just a week ago.

The Bucs also gave up five rushing touchdowns in that same span. Everything points to a big game from Zeke. Last week in their loss to the Ravens, Tampa allowed quarterback Lamar Jackson to have a big game accounting for 95 of the 227 total rushing yards. Dak Prescott may be the next quarterback to have some timely runs against this defense and when Dallas has had success on offense, Dak has moved the ball with his feet.

For Prescott, this game provides one of those opportunities for him to create with his legs. However, Prescott will have the opportunity to make contributions with both his legs and his arm. The Bucs are ranked 28th against the pass and the Cowboys need to attack this defense over the middle of the field.

Sharing the ball around will also help out Elliott in the run game with the threat of the pass. The Cowboys should have Xavier Su’a-Filo and Tyron Smith on the left side for this game as both practiced all week. Zack Martin is a game-time decision.

Defensively, the Cowboys will need to slow down the passing attack from Tampa Bay which expects DeSean Jackson back for this game. Jackson has been a thorn in the side of the Cowboys dating back to his time in Philadelphia and Washington. In order to do that, the guys up front have to create pressure and force Jameis Winston into some precarious situations.

Tampa Bay gives up an average of 2.6 sacks per game and the Cowboys average 2.5 sacks per game. DeMarcus Lawrence and Randy Gregory will need to pressure the edge and force hurried throws. Winston is more dangerous when he has time.

The main knock on the defense in Dallas has been their lack of turnovers all year. They rank 19th in the league with 16 turnovers forced. The Buc’s offense has turned the ball over 32 times this year, that puts them as the worst team in the league in that regard. There will be opportunities. The Cowboys have the fifth best rush defense so a team that struggles to run the ball shouldn’t be able to establish the run in this game which means they will have to take extra chances down the field. Tampa averages 4.0 yards per carry.

On paper this looks as though it should be a blowout for the Dallas Cowboys, but would a win-and-clinch game ever be without some drama? In the end, however, I do have the Cowboys winning this game 27-23 for my prediction.

Will the Cowboys clinch the NFC East on Sunday or will the Buccaneers push Dallas to the brink? Share your predictions with Patrick on Twitter @DraftCowboys.

© 2018 WFAA