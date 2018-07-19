DALLAS — When you think of a Cy Young award winner, you mostly think of starting pitchers. It’s not inconceivable, however, that a relief pitcher would win a Cy Young. The last to do it was Eric Gagne for the 2003 Los Angeles Dodgers. Nowadays, relievers have their own award – American Leaguers have the Mariano Rivera AL Reliever of the Year, and the NL version is named for Trevor Hoffman.

As far as the Rangers are concerned, you couldn’t convince me that anybody who has started a game for the 2018 club are deserving of a Cy Young award, even within the scope of just the team. That’s why my choice for 1st Half Cy Young winner on the 2018 Texas Rangers is going to its closer, Keone Kela.

The baseball card stat line doesn’t look nearly as impressive as you would think for a dominant closer. Kela sports a 3-3 record with a 3.27 ERA over 35 games.

The rest of his stats, though, are worth noting. He has a perfect save streak going, as he is 23 for 23 in the first half. That alone is something to note. Rangers closers in the past three years haven’t been nearly as effective. The team has undergone a closer change in each of those years, reading like the book of Genesis – Neftali Feliz gave way to Shawn Tolleson, Shawn Tolleson gave way to Sam Dyson, Sam Dyson gave way to Matt Bush, Matt Bush gave way to Alex Claudio.

This season, Kela didn't really leave much room for debate on the closer role once he grabbed the reins. In previous years, there were competitions for the closer spot, often resulting in uncertainty and unpreparedness. This season, as long as health was permitting, Jeff Banister was going with Kela as his closer. One can only wonder how this would have turned out if the Rangers had more games to close out and save.

Kela has always been a strikeout pitcher, throwing some serious gas in the 97-99 range, and featuring an elite curveball with some intense break. Because of this, he’s featuring a K/9 of 10.9, which is better than his last fully healthy season in his rookie year of 2015. His K/BB ratio sits at 3.64, and his FIP is a better-than-excellent 2.51.

It’s a lot of numbers to take in, but if you’re an eye-test person, you can already surmise that Kela isn’t the “cardiac closer” that Rangers fans have seen ever since the 2011 season finished. He’s not “automatic,” but the reliability of the right-hander in those situations is a welcome sight. Since his last bad outing – May 1st against Cleveland – Kela has held opponents to a .160 batting average while owning a sparkling 1.96 ERA.

The demeanor of Kela appears to have changed as well. In his previous years, he always seemed to pitch with a chip on his shoulder. The intensity was a little more visible and his emotions during his outings were a little more expressive. This season, Kela appears to have a quiet intensity about him.

Declaring that he always knew he was a closer, that he was always destined for this role, Kela now seems to have more of a, “Put your head down and do work” aura about him. Perhaps that has to do with the defined role and perhaps that has to do with his health.

The previous two seasons, the 23-year old had not seen more than 39 games due to injury. In his rookie year, he was leaned upon heavily, pitching in 68 games. Maybe Banister has learned to reduce the stress and workload on his high-leverage relievers; although Tony Barnette, Matt Bush, and Chris Martin (all viewed as winning pieces) have seen some time on the disabled list, Banister seems more reliant on his multi-inning relievers Jesse Chavez and Alex Claudio, who have both performed their jobs adequately.

That being said, if Kela’s arm is being reserved for save or tied game situations late in the ballgame, there just haven’t been as many of those for the Rangers than in recent years. Regardless, Kela is enjoying this stretch of being the first Rangers closer since Joe Nathan to make his way through the first half unscathed.

Keone Kela has been a stabilizing force in an otherwise unstable season for the Rangers. He’s been an understated name on the trade market, the best pitcher on the Rangers staff, and has earned a reputation as a reliable and healthy arm this season. That’s why he’s got my vote as the first half Rangers Cy Young.

Do you think Keone Kela will be a member of the Rangers come August 1? Share your predictions with Matt on Twitter @FisherWritesMLB.

