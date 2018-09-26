Weatherford quarterback Ken Seals is the top rated quarterback prospect in the state of Texas, for the Class of 2020. And he spent the entire summer visiting some of the biggest programs in the country, marketing his skills to those schools.

Ken has been working toward the goal of earning a major Division I scholarship for years -- which is why we had already met Ken, more than three years ago. Since then, he's grown from 8th grade wunderkind into high school junior superstar.

And he's not done yet...

