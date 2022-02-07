Jury selection to begin Tuesday for ex-Angels employee over role in pitcher Tyler Skaggs' death

Eric Prescott Kay faces charges of drug distribution and drug conspiracy in Skaggs’ death in the Dallas area in 2019.

TARRANT COUNTY, Texas — A former Los Angeles Angels employee accused of providing Angels pitcher Tyler Skaggs with the drugs that caused his overdose death is set to go on trial.

Jury selection is scheduled to start Tuesday in a trial that has been postponed several times.

Federal prosecutors allege Kay, who was the Angels’ director of communications and served as the team’s public relations contact, obtained oxycodone pills from various sources and distributed them to Skaggs and others.

Skaggs, 27, died before the start of a series between the Angels and Texas Rangers. He was found dead in his hotel room in Southlake, Texas, on July 1, 2019.

The Tarrant County Medical Examiner said that Skaggs had a mixture of ethanol, fentanyl and oxycodone in his system at the time of his death.

Kay was indicted by a federal grand jury in October 2020.

Five major league pitchers are on the government’s witness list for the trial. The filing by federal prosecutors says Boston’s Garrett Richards would testify that Kay once asked him for unused oxycodone pills.

Richards spent his first eight big league seasons with the Angels. All five pitchers are no longer with the Angels. The others are Andrew Heaney, Cam Bedrosian, Matt Harvey and Blake Parker.

The charges against Kay carry a maximum of a life sentence and 20 years in prison.