Jordan Spieth would probably like a mulligan on the final hole of the Players Championship.

The Dallas golf icon quadruple-bogeyed the hole – something no golfer wants.

But not only did the four-over-par hole leave a sour taste in his mouth heading into this week’s AT&T Byron Nelson Championship in Spieth’s hometown, it also sent him plummeting down the final leaderboard – 23 spots, to be exact, which cost him a total of $103,242.86.

Ouch.

He walked to the 18th tee box at 10-under par, tied for 17th in the field. The eight strokes on 18 – his worst hole of the tournament – dropped him to 6-under and a tie for 41st.

A tie for 17th would’ve netted him $143,942.86. He ended up earning just $40,700.

The total money, or purse, in a PGA event is divvied up into predetermined payouts for each spot on the leaderboard. In the (common) event of a tie, each player with the tying score is awarded an average of the payouts from their finishing slots.

A 10-under finish for Spieth would’ve put him in a tie with six other golfers – the average of the payouts for spots 17-23 is the $143,942.86 figure. As it stands, the six golfers who tied for 17th earned more than $148,000. The five golfers tied for 41st each received $40,700, the average of the payouts for spots 41-45.

The total purse for the Players Championship was a tournament-record $11 million.

Don’t go feeling too bad for Spieth, though. He’s earned nearly $2 million over 12 events so far this year, according to PGA Tour figures. Tack that onto beacoup bucks in endorsement deals – Forbes estimated Spieth made nearly $30 million in endorsements last year – and we can all stay jealous of the 24-year-old.

(h/t ESPN)

© 2018 WFAA