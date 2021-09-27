Jones: 'Hats off' to Cowboys' legends to be honored before Eagles showdown

Monday night’s game will feature a big moment for recent Hall of Fame Cowboys ahead of the first NFC East matchup of the season as Dallas takes on the Eagles.

Monday night is guaranteed to be a big night at AT&T Stadium.

Even if the Dallas Cowboys were playing the defunct Dayton Triangles, fans of America's Team would still be treated to a spectacular halftime celebration as three former Cowboys are due to receive their Pro Football Hall of Fame rings.

At halftime against the Week 3 showdown with the Philadelphia Eagles, C. David Baker from the Hall of Fame will present former receiver Drew Pearson, safety Cliff Harris, and coach Jimmy Johnson their rings after they were inducted into the hallowed halls in Canton, Ohio this past August.

Cowboys chief operating officer Stephen Jones is pleased to see three Super Bowl winners get the punctuation on the honor they had waited long-sufferingly for after their careers ended.

"I just think ‘hats off,’" Jones said Monday on "K&C Masterpiece" on 105.3 "The Fan" [KRLD-FM]. "It’s a tribute to them. Certainly, when you have the success our organization, our franchise has had, it’s due to individuals of greatness, working together, greatness, leading, making plays, leading a team, putting great players together and giving them opportunities to win championships."

#Cowboys' Jerry Jones tells @1053thefan Jimmy Johnson, Cliff Harris, and Drew Pearson deserve the recognition of getting their Hall of Fame rings from C. David Baker. — Mark Lane (@therealmarklane) September 24, 2021

Harris played for Dallas from 1970-79 and was part of a distinct handful of '70s Cowboys who won a Super Bowl in 1971 and 1977. The pride of Ouachita Baptist in Arkadelphia, Arkansas earned six Pro Bowls and three All-Pros and had a fierce reputation for his hard-hitting style of play.

Pearson was tagged with the cognomen of "Mr. Clutch" for his ability to gather critical catches during crunch time in ball games during his career from 1973-83.

There is no catch Pearson is more famous for than the "Hail Mary'' catch against the Minnesota Vikings in the 1975 NFC divisional.

Johnson's first season was a 1-15 mess that saw Dallas trade star running back Herschel Walker. However, the Cowboys were gathering materials to build a rocket platform to shoot the franchise back into championship space.

During his five-season run, Johnson led Dallas to consecutive Super Bowl wins at the end of the 1992 and 1993 seasons.

A Football Life: Drew Pearson will air Dec. 3 at 8:00 p.m. Central Time on NFL Network. — Mark Lane (@therealmarklane) September 14, 2021

"That’s what these guys stand for, and certainly it’s a great honor for them to be in the Hall of Fame and certainly I know our fans will appreciate having them there to honor them tonight for all they have done for the Dallas Cowboys franchise and organization," Jones said.

Pearson and Harris are already in the team's ring of honor. There is no timetable for when Johnson will be similarly inducted.