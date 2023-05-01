J.J. and Kealia Watt announce investment in Burnley Football Club

The couple said they are excited to help grow the profile of the club internationally, while also spending time in the local community.

BURNLEY, UK — J.J. Watt says he is "officially retiring from retirement. Kind of…"

The three-time NFL Defensive Player of the Year retired at the end of the 2022-23 regular season, but the former Houston Texans star found a way to stay busy after a big announcement on Monday.

J.J. and his wife Kealia Watt, a former member of the U.S. Women’s National Soccer Team and NWSL star, formally announced their investment in the Burnley Football Club on Twitter.

The couple previously spent time at the club and within the local community earlier in the season, when they attended the Clarets’ 3-0 victory over Wigan Athletic at Turf Moor.

Speaking about their investment in Burnley, the couple said they are excited to help grow the profile of the club internationally, while also spending time in the local community.

“When you invest in a club that’s been around since 1882, you must have great respect for its history and tradition. We understand that not only are we investing in the squad and manager, we’re investing in the town and its people. We take that responsibility very seriously and intend to work hard in earning their trust and support.

“We have such great respect for what has been built here by Alan, Vincent and the entire organization and are looking forward to working with them. We believe that Burnley is a special club with incredible supporters and we want to help continue to elevate its global profile on its return to the Premier League.”

Following Burnley FC women’s team’s first-ever outing at Turf Moor last weekend, Kealia Watt will also provide experience in helping this side of the club.

“In the US, I’ve seen the NWSL grow into something really incredible, and we’d love to be a part of growing the women’s team here and be a part of their journey,” Kealia Watt said.

Alan Pace, chairman of Burnley FC, said he was looking forward to working with the Watts.

“We’re absolutely delighted to welcome JJ and Kealia into the Clarets family,” he said. “This is a conversation that has been happening for some time and over the course of this season we’ve been hugely impressed by their passion and interest in both the club and the Burnley community. I am very much looking forward to working with them.

“Both JJ and Kealia bring with them an incredible amount of top-level sporting pedigree and success, as well as ideas and connections that will be invaluable in helping us to continue telling the Clarets story to an international audience.”