Jerry Jones: 'All options are on the table' for Washington Commanders owner Daniel Snyder

Jerry Jones said he understands why Washington Commander’s owner Daniel Snyder is exploring the option of selling the team.

DALLAS — The heritage NFL rivalry between the Dallas Cowboys and Washington’s football team could soon open up a new chapter following reports that owner Daniel Snyder exploring a sale of the franchise.

The news, however, didn’t catch Cowboys’ owner Jerry Jones off guard.

Jones joined "the K&C Masterpiece" on 105.3 "The Fan" [KRLD-FM] on Friday to discuss the possibility of the Washington franchise changing hands.

"Well, I don’t think I was necessarily surprised, because he recently acquired a very significant portion of the team by 40% from his other partners," Jones said. "And at the same time, he’s entertaining the building of a new stadium. The acquisition of the partnership interest, as well as the building of the new stadium, is going to require huge economic resources. Almost unthinkable economic resources."

With a potential sale on the table, as well as the idea of building a new stadium, Jones believes that Snyder is taking the opportunity to explore all of his options with ownership of the Commanders.

"I bet all options are on the table, and then you see what might be possible," Jones said. "That’s what I think this exercise is, let’s see what our options are here, see where the big interest is that makes the most sense, and then go from there. It’s one thing to sit there at your table and draw up all your plans and figure out how you’re going to get it done financially, but in this case you need more, and that’s a third party. So he’s out testing the waters."

Jones’ radio appearance on Friday came days after the NFL trade deadline had expired with the Cowboys standing pat at 6-2 and entering their bye week. Though head coach Mike McCarthy had expressed a desire to see Dallas add an additional player or two, Jones explained that a deal that made sense never materialized.

"It has to come to you," Jones said. "If it’s not coming your way, then you’re usually gonna regret it. And we didn’t have it come our way."

The Cowboys will hope that winning continues to come to them as they open the second half of their slate with a matchup in Green Bay on Nov. 13.

The contest against the Packers will mark the first trip back to Lambeau Field for McCarthy after he led the franchise to a Super Bowl title following the 2010 season.