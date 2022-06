Former Baylor Bear Jeremy Sochan is heading to San Antonio

WACO, Texas — Former Baylor Beat Jeremy Sochan was selected ninth overall by the San Antonio Spurs.

He played just one season at Baylor, but won the Big 12 Sixth-Man of the Year Award.

This is the first time that Baylor has had players selected in the 1st round in consecutive drafts in the Common Draft Era (since 1966).