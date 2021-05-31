Texas Senate honors late Longhorns linebacker Jake Ehlinger as session adjourns

“Jake’s radiant smile, selfless concern for others and unwavering commitment to family brought joy and inspiration to all who knew him,” SR 500 reads in part.

AUSTIN, Texas — Members of the Texas Senate closed the 87th Legislative Session on Monday honoring Jake Ehlinger, the 20-year-old Texas Longhorns linebacker who died on May 6.

Senate Resolution 500, authored by Texas Sen. Sarah Eckhardt, formally honors the late UT football player and extends condolences from the Senate to the Ehlinger family.

“Jake Ehlinger was an exceptional young man whose indomitable will, generous spirit and enthusiasm for living each day to the fullest had a profound impact on all who were privileged to share in his life,” the resolution reads.

Ehlinger was found dead off campus on May 6. No cause of death has been released, but police said his death is not considered suspicious. Before walking onto UT's football team, Ehlinger was standout at Westlake High School in Austin. Family and friends honored Ehlinger with Celebration of Life service on May 12.

“Jake’s radiant smile, selfless concern for others and unwavering commitment to family brought joy and inspiration to all who knew him,” the resolution continues. “He was beloved by the many who crossed his path, and he leaves behind memories that will be cherished forever by his family and countless friends.”

The Ehlinger family will be presented with a copy of the document “as an expression of deepest sympathy from the Texas Senate and that when the Senate adjourns this day, it do so in memory of Jake Ehlinger.”