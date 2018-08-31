HOUSTON — Mercifully, the preseason finally came to a close with the Cowboys putting the finishing touches on a winless exhibition schedule by losing to the Texans, 14-6.

Enter quarterback Dak Prescott, one of the team’s unquestioned leaders. When all of the players had made it back to the locker room, and it was time to talk, Prescott offered his message.

“It’s real now,” Prescott told the group. The final scores mean something now.

As soon as the #Cowboys got into the locker room after the #Texans game Dak Prescott told all his teammates, “it’s for real now.”#WFAACowboys — Joe Trahan (@JoeTrahan) August 31, 2018

Receiver Michael Gallup is psyched about his first season anyway, but he said the short message helped get him locked in for what’s ahead.

“It’s exciting it’s a lot of work we’ve got to get to, it’s going to be fun,” said Gallup, looking forward to the season opener September 9th against the Carolina Panthers.

The Cowboys will be one of the youngest teams in the NFL in 2018, getting excited won’t be an issue, but with that players like Prescott and defensive leader Sean Lee will have to bring focus to the group.

But after the drudgery of the preseason, especially the final game, Prescott’s message was pitch perfect.

"That excitement started when we were little kids when we just get the chance to play football,” said defensive back Chidobe Awuzie. "Now that it’s the regular season, it’s the same excitement."

© 2018 WFAA