DALLAS — The injury bug hasn’t been kind to the Dallas Mavericks this season. Forward Kristaps Porzingis just returned from a balky knee that cost him 10 games with soreness after missing a season and a half with knee issues, but unfortunately, as one big man returned another was lost for the season according to the Mavericks.

Dwight Powell, who just signed a four-year deal over the offseason to remain in Dallas through the 2022-23 season, won’t be returning following a horrific injury that ended his night and the year. Powell suffered a ruptured Achilles tendon during the first quarter of the Mavs 110-107 loss at the hands of the Los Angeles Clippers on Tuesday night.

The surprising Mavs are sitting at 27-16 which tops the Western Conference’s Southwest division. Dallas is fifth overall in the stacked West thanks to Luka Doncic taking a step forward in his sophomore season. However, the Mavericks are now losing a player in Powell who started 37 games this season and contributed 26.5 minutes per night.

By the raw numbers, Powell was averaging 9.7 points per game with 5.7 rebounds. Those numbers aren’t exactly impossible to replace but he was a high energy guy that brought intensity to the floor and was a big part of their regular rotation. Dallas will need someone to step up and take Powell’s minutes.

The likely change for the Mavs will be thrusting Maxi Kleber into the starting rotation in Powell’s spot. Kleber is in his third year out of Germany, continuing the storied history of European production for the Mavericks. This year, Kleber has been getting more minutes averaging over 20 per night while providing Dallas with 9.1 points and 5.4 rebounds off the bench.

Those numbers are eerily similar to Powell, but with an uptick in time on the floor, it will be interesting to see if he can keep up the pace and give the Mavericks the same level of play. In addition, while Powell was more of a pick-and-roll rim running virtuoso – a key component in Doncic’s ascension this season – a lot of the value from Kleber comes from beyond the arc.

Team owner Mark Cuban and General Manager Donnie Nelson will need to scour the options around the league to find a replacement for Powell on the roster. According to NBA reporter Tim MacMahon, the team has reached out to Joakim Noah.

Noah hasn’t played this year but the Mavs could use the experience and depth – especially as an inside presence – that the 12-year veteran could provide in Powell’s untimely absence.

For now, it looks like it’s time for another big man from Wurzburg, Germany to shine.

