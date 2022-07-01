NFL Combine to be held in Indianapolis in 2023, 2024

This was the first time the NFL optioned the Combine to be held elsewhere, similar to the Super Bowl and NFL Draft.

The NFL Combine will take place in Indianapolis through at least 2024.

"After close review by our internal team, the Fan Engagement & Major Events Advisory Committee, and the National Invitational Camp staff, Indianapolis remains the best city to host and grow the NFL Combine in 2023 and 2024," said NFL Executive Vice President of Club Business & League Events Peter O'Reilly in a news release. "Indy's vision brings together its long legacy of successfully hosting the Combine and executing the evaluation process, with an exciting focus on innovating and further growing the event from a fan and media perspective."

After hosting for the last 35 years, Visit Indy, the Indiana Convention Center and Lucas Oil Stadium, the City of Indianapolis, IU Health and the Indiana Sports Corp collectively submitted the city's proposal alongside the Indianapolis Colts.

"Indy is a city built to host major sporting events, and I'm proud the Combine will continue to stay in our city," said Jim Irsay, owner of the Indianapolis Colts, in a news release.

The 2022 NFL Combine generated an estimated $9.6 million in economic impact for the city and had the highest attendance in the event's history.

The 2023 NFL Combine will take place Tuesday, Feb. 28 through Monday, March 6, while the 2024 NFL Combine will be held Tuesday, Feb. 27 through Monday, March 4.