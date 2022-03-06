How to watch the NBA Finals — and receive as clear a picture as possible — in North Texas

If you're using an antenna to watch the 2022 NBA Finals, make sure you rescan your TV -- because WFAA now has a new, more powerful signal!

DALLAS — It's the Boston Celtics against the Golden State Warriors in the 2022 NBA Finals -- and, as the series is being broadcast nationally on ABC, you can watch it on WFAA!

Here's when each game is set to take place:

Game 1: 8 p.m. on Thursday, June 2

Just as important? We've made sure that NBA fans tuning into the game with antennas will be getting as crisp a feed of WFAA as possible while cheering on their favorite teams!

Last year, WFAA boosted its antenna signal strength to ensure better-quality reception for our viewers throughout the North Texas region.

The video at the top of this article provides an easy walkthrough on how you can rescan your television to guarantee you're getting our crispest broadcast possible. We also have a step-by-step description on this process -- and explanation of the technology behind it -- for you to follow along with right here.

Because, listen: Whether you're a fan of the Celtics or the Warriors, we can all agree on one thing, right?

If you wanna watch the game, you gotta be able to see it first.

May the best team win!