FRISCO, Texas — Dallas Cowboys linebacker Leighton Vander Esch has not played since November 17th. His 2019 season is over. The Cowboys organization believes that his spinal stenosis will not be career-threatening, and that a minor operation will allow him to continue to play.

But while the second-year linebacker waits for his opportunity to play again, he's got a pretty good sounding board in fellow linebacker Sean Lee.

"Absolutely we've talked. And you know, it's just gonna make his story better," Lee said of his protege on Friday. "I mean he's gonna battle back, and be one of the great linebackers to ever play this game."

Vander Esch had a brilliant rookie year, totaling 135 tackles and leading a Cowboys defense that ranked as one of the best in the NFL. His sophomore season, pock-marked by injury and inconsistency, has been less awe-inspiring. But Lee believes it'll all just be part of the fabric of Leighton's story.

"And it's just gonna be a testament to his character, to his hard work," Lee said. "You know, to be able to do what he did last year as a rookie, play so well, and then have this and how he's gonna bounce back? You know, it's -- when you get further out, and you get away from an injury, you end up appreciating the tough times, because it does make you better."

Lee, of course, has his fair share of injury stories. The 10th year linebacker will play 16 regular season games for the first time in 2020. Torn ACLs, hamstring strains, and other injuries have cost the All-Pro many games in his career.

"Having that perspective is not easy. Initially," Lee said, with some emphasis. "But as you go on, you realize how blessed you are to play this game."

Now, Lee is trying to pass that emotion and guidance on to Vander Esch, as he takes up the mantle on the Cowboys linebacking corps, through the late portion of Lee's career and beyond.

"And you know, he's -- the crazy thing is, he's still so positive. He's still in the meeting rooms. You know he's frustrated, but he's still trying to help me, every single day. Which is why he's so special."