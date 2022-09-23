How to rescan your TV to get the clearest signal before the Cowboys-Giants game on Monday Night Football

If you're using an antenna to watch the Cowboys play the Giants on WFAA this week, make sure you rescan your TV -- because WFAA now has a new, more powerful signal.

DALLAS — On Monday night, the Dallas Cowboys will take on the New York Giants in a hotly anticipated Monday Night Football showdown of heated NFC East rivals!

And, not only can you catch the game on WFAA, but we'll have tons of Cowboys coverage all day long leading up to that game's kickoff at 7:15 p.m.

In addition to our regular news broadcasts throughout Monday including live updates from Concrete Cowboy at The Star in Frisco, we'll also be hosting a special preview show from 6:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. to help you get ready for the game.

You can catch all this pregame coverage right here on WFAA.com, on the WFAA mobile app and on our WFAA+ streaming app for Roku and Amazon Fire.

As for the Monday Night Football game itself? Well, we've made sure that Cowboys fans tuning into the game through antennas will get as crisp a broadcast feed of WFAA as possible.

WFAA recently boosted its tower signal strength to ensure better-quality reception for our viewers throughout the North Texas region. The video at the top of this article provides an easy walkthrough on how you can rescan your television to guarantee you're getting our crispiest broadcast possible.

We also have a step-by-step description on this process -- and explanation of the technology behind it -- for you to follow along with right here.

As ever, know that we've got you covered if it's Cowboys-related content you seek!

