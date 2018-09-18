Arlington -- It was mission accomplished for linebacker Jaylon Smith and his fellow defenders putting together a spectacular performance propelling the Cowboys to a 20-13 victory over the Giants on Sunday night football.

"We're going out with one mission every week, and that's to dominate," said Smith.

Ask Giants Quarterback Eli Manning. The Cowboys took care of business in blitz-happy fashion. The Cowboys exploiting a below average Giants offensive line trying to protect the Manning who rarely exits the pocket. It ended up being a feeding frenzy in the Giants backfield.

The blitzes coming from all angles. The first featured six Cowboys defenders rushing, completely confusing the Giants protection scheme. Taco Charlton was left free to roam and he notched the Cowboys first sack of the night. It was just a sign of things to come.

New defensive backs coach Kris Richard influencing how the Cowboys bring pressure, working in concert with defensive coordinator Rod Marinelli. The result - six sacks on the night from six different players.

"It just tells you the amount of talent we have and how hard that [defensive line] has worked," said linebacker Sean Lee. "I thought the coaches did an unbelievable job of dialing up different pressures."

If you're thinking the Cowboys simply feasted on the Giants awful offensive line. There's plenty of truth there, but not the entire story. The design of the blitzes played a role, too.

On the Cowboys second sack of the night, Charlton dropped back in coverage instead of rushing. And he ended up being matched up against Odell Beckham, Jr. Charlton took away any chance of Manning connecting on a short quick throw to Beckham. No one was open on the play, and there was no escape route from the other 5 oncoming rushers.

That play resulting in another Eli face, a meme-worthy Manning reaction. The confusion and helplessness was written all over his face.

"These defensive coaches doing a hell of a job putting us in the right position to make plays," said Demarcus Lawrence. "As long as they keep giving us that recipe we'll keep making that meal for them."

And I think we know what that meal will be. Tacos anyone?

