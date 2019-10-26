WASHINGTON, D.C. — Whatever demons the Houston Astros had in the first two games of the World Series they exorcised in Game 3. Lack of big hits? Jose Altuve, Michael Brantley and Robinson Chrinios came up big as the Astros plated four runs in a 4-1 victory over the Washington Nationals.

A pitching staff that struggled to stop the Nationals offense? Starting pitcher Zack Greinke was masterful in working out of jams for 4 2/3 innings to preserve Houston's lead.

Even better, the Astros bullpen came in and tossed 4 1/3 innings of shutout baseball and never allowed the Nationals a chance back in the game. Sure, Washington threatened with baserunners and has a hefty heart of the lineup with Anthony Rendon, Juan Soto and Ryan Zimmerman, but through and through the Astros' arms closed the door.

Houston Astros relief pitcher Roberto Osuna celebrates their teams win against the Washington Nationals in Game 3 of the baseball World Series Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019, in Washington. The Astros won 4-1. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

The Nationals stranded 12 runners on base and went 0-for-10 with runners in scoring position.

It came a game after Astros pitchers surrendered 10 runs in the final three innings of Game 2, a 12-3 loss that stunned fans and left many questioning if the heavily favored 'Stros could pull off their second championship in three years.

Now, Houston hopes to repeat Game 3 tonight to even up the series.

The Astros hand the ball to pitcher Jose Urquidy (pronounced urr-KEE-dee), a 24-year-old rookie making his first World Series start.

Here’s what you need to know about the game.

First Pitch

7:07 p.m. at Nationals Park.

How You Can Watch

T.V.: FS1

Radio: SportsTalk 790 AM

Online: Right here—follow our live blog with play-by-play and in-game analysis.

Starting Pitchers

Houston’s Jose Urquidy (0-0, 2.08 ERA postseason) vs. Washington’s Patrick Corbin (1-2, 6.91 ERA postseason)

This is Urquidy’s first World Series start and with it he becomes the third Mexican-born pitcher to start a World Series game in MLB history (the others are Jaime Garcia and Fernando Valenzuela).

Starting Lineups

World Series Schedule

Game 1: Washington 5, Houston 4 (Washington leads 1-0)

Game 1 recap: Astros' comeback falls short as Nats claim Game 1 of the World Series

Game 2: Washington 12, Houston 3 (Washington leads 2-0)

Game 2 recap: Astros falter late in 12-3 loss as Nationals seize control of World Series

Game 3: Houston 4, Washington 1 (Washington leads 2-1)

Game 3 recap: Victory! Astros come to life with 4-1 win over Nationals

Game 4: Tonight, 7:07 p.m., Washington

Game 5: Sunday, 7:07 p.m., Washington

Game 6*: Tuesday, 7:07 p.m., Houston

Game 7*: Wednesday, 7:07 p.m., Houston

*If necessary

Noteworthy

After his 2-for-5 performance in Game 3, Jose Altuve is batting .400 in the World Series. He’s now reached safely in 23 straight postseason games.

Astros reliever Will Harris has inherited 10 baserunners this postseason. He’s stranded all 10. His 1.50 ERA during the regular season is the lowest single-season ERA by a reliever in team history.

With four stolen bases in Game 3, the Astros set a franchise record for a postseason game for most stolen bases.

Okay, Hear Me Out

Not to get too far ahead here—there’s still Game 4 to be played—but if the Astros can win tonight, tie the series and turn their rotation over back to their two aces, Gerrit Cole and Justin Verlander, the series takes a dramatic shift after they fell behind in that 0-2 hole. (Is that stating the obvious? Probably.)

Okay, anyway, let’s get through Game 4 first.

On This Day In Astros History

The Chicago White Sox beat the Astros, 1-0, to complete a four-game sweep in Houston’s first World Series appearance.

Fast Facts

Five things you might not know about:

Extra Bases

