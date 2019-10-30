HOUSTON — When the Astros traded for Zack Greinke at the trade deadline in July, they did it with the intent of winning their second World Series in three years.

How fitting is it that Greinke takes the mound tonight in Game 7 against the Washington Nationals with a championship on the line.

“Yeah, it’s going to be a big game,” Greinke said. “A little excited about it. But we’ll see.”

The Nationals forced a deciding final game, do or die, win or go home, (insert old sports cliché here), with a 7-2 victory Tuesday night at Minute Maid Park. The road team has won every game this series.

Now, both teams' seasons come down to 27 outs.

Greinke is making his first career start in Game 7 of the World Series.

He's had his share of success against the Nationals in his career. In 10 starts, he’s gone 6-1 with a 1.32 ERA.

The Nationals turn to Max Scherzer, their ace and three-time Cy Young Award winner. Scherzer was scratched from his start in Game 5 due to neck and back spasms. He said a cortisone shot he received has healed the pain and he’s ready for tonight.

Astros manager A.J. Hinch said the team is upbeat and ready for the big game.

"Happy to be here in the sense that we're at home. We get Game 7 of the World Series in front of our fans," Hinch said.

Here’s what you need to know about tonight’s game.

First Pitch

7:07 p.m. at Minute Maid Park.

Astros legends Craig Biggio and Jeff Bagwell will throw out the ceremonial first pitches. Matthew McConaughey will make the “Play ball!” call.

How You Can Watch

T.V.: FS1

Radio: SportsTalk 790 AM

Online: Right here—follow our live blog with play-by-play and in-game analysis.

Starting Pitchers

Washington’s Max Scherzer (3-0, 2.16 ERA postseason) vs. Houston’s Zack Greinke (0-2, 5.30 ERA)

Scherzer picked up the win in Washington’s 5-4 Game 1 victory. Greinke tossed a no-decision in Houston’s 8-1 win in Game 3.

Starting Lineups

AP

AP

Game 7 History

Tonight’s game marks the 40th time in MLB history the World Series has gone to a Game 7. The last time the road team won? The Astros in 2017 when they beat the Los Angeles Dodgers, 5-1.

Here’s how home teams fare in Game 7.

Noteworthy

It isn’t the only time a road team has won all six games in the MLB. It’s also the first time in over 1,400 best-of-7 series in the MLB, NBA and NHL that the road team has won every game.

With his two doubles in Game 6, George Springer now has five career games in the World Series with multiple extra base hits. He joins Babe Ruth, Duke Snider and Lou Gehrig for the most in MLB history.

Jose Altuve snapped his 25-game postseason streak of reaching base safely after going 0-for-3 in Game 6.

Max Scherzer has a 2.96 ERA and 34 strikeouts in six career potential clinching games, according to MLB Stats.

Quoteworthy

“If I told you the series was going to be 3-3 going to a Game 7, I don’t think there’s a person in the building that would have assumed that all road teams were going to win. We’ve just got to make sure that last one is not the same.” — Astros manager A.J. Hinch

So, What Was Up With That Game 6 Call?

You know the one: Washington’s Trea Turner was called out for interference as he stepped on the first base bag as Astros first baseman Yuli Gurriel tried to make a catch. Here’s video to refresh your memory.

The umpires gathered, spent a painstaking amount of time reviewing a call that was later determined could be reviewed, and ultimately ruled Turner out.

The call got Nationals manager Dave Martinez so fired up he was later ejected. But MLB executive Joe Torre and the Major League Baseball Umpires Association said it was the right call.

“The call was the fact that he interfered with Gurriel trying to catch the ball,” Torre said.

You can read more about the call and the rule here.

The play ultimately didn’t have much of an effect on the game. Two batters after Turner was called out, Anthony Rendon hit a two-run home run to give the Nationals a 5-2 lead.

Kate Upton Isn’t Having It

Kate Upton, the model and wife of Astros pitcher Justin Verlander fired back at critics on Twitter after she joined the conversation about that controversial call.

“He wasn’t within the base path. Those who don’t know the rule you HAVE to run inside the 2 lines. Not sure why the review is taking so long...” Upton said in a tweet.

Later, she tweeted: “I LOVE talking about sports and reading all of the dumb misogynist comments. It reminds me that women need to keep fighting for equality. It’s 2019 but feels like the 1950s. #feminist”

On This Day in Astros History

The Astros broke ground on what would become Minute Maid Park in 1997. The stadium’s original name was the Ballpark at Union Station.

Scenes from Game 6

Washington Nationals' Anthony Rendon is congratulated after hitting a two-run home run during the seventh inning of Game 6 of the baseball World Series against the Houston Astros Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019, in Houston. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

AP

Washington Nationals' Trea Turner knocks the glove away from Houston Astros first baseman Yuli Gurriel during the seventh inning of Game 6 of the baseball World Series Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019, in Houston. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)

AP

Washington Nationals' Trea Turner knocks the glove away from Houston Astros' Yuli Gurriel during the seventh inning of Game 6 of the baseball World Series Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019, in Houston. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

AP

Washington Nationals manager Dave Martinez argues an interference call during the seventh inning of Game 6 of the baseball World Series against the Houston Astros Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019, in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

AP

Washington Nationals' Juan Soto hits a home run off Houston Astros starting pitcher Justin Verlander during the fifth inning of Game 6 of the baseball World Series Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019, in Houston. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

AP

Houston Astros starting pitcher Justin Verlander walks back to the dugout after the Washington Nationals scored a run during the first inning of Game 6 of the baseball World Series Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019, in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

AP

Houston Astros' Alex Bregman hits a home run during the first inning of Game 6 of the baseball World Series against the Washington Nationals Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019, in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

AP

Houston Astros' Alex Bregman hits home run against the Washington Nationals during the first inning of Game 6 of the baseball World Series Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019, in Houston. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

AP

Houston Astros' George Springer celebrates at the dugout after scoring on a sacrifice fly by Jose Altuve during the first inning of Game 6 of the baseball World Series against the Washington Nationals Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019, in Houston. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)

AP

Hakeem Olajuwon throws a ceremonial first pitch before Game 6 of the baseball World Series between the Houston Astros and the Washington Nationals Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019, in Houston. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

AP

Fans cheer before the start of Game 6 of the baseball World Series between the Houston Astros and the Washington Nationals Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019, in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

AP

Fast Facts

Five things you might not know about:

World Series Schedule

Game 1: Washington 5, Houston 4 (Washington leads 1-0)

Game 1 recap: Astros' comeback falls short as Nats claim Game 1 of the World Series

Game 2: Washington 12, Houston 3 (Washington leads 2-0)

Game 2 recap: Astros falter late in 12-3 loss as Nationals seize control of World Series

Game 3: Houston 4, Washington 1 (Washington leads 2-1)

Game 3 recap: Victory! Astros come to life with 4-1 win over Nationals

Game 4: Houston 8, Washington 1 (Series tied 2-2)

Game 4 recap: Astros explode for eight runs in Game 4 win over Nationals

Game 5: Houston 7, Washington 1 (Houston leads 3-2)

Game 5 recap: 'Stros on fire! Astros beat Nationals 7-1 to seize control of World Series

Game 6: Washington 7, Houston 2 (Series tied 3-3)

Game 6 recap: Nationals force deciding Game 7 with 7-2 win over Astros

Game 7: Tonight, 7:07 p.m., Houston

Extra Bases

Love the Astros and podcasts? Subscribe to Extra Bases with KHOU’s Jason Bristol and former major league scout Jeremy Booth who discuss all things Houston Astros and Major League Baseball.

Subscribe for free on Apple Podcasts.

More Astros Coverage