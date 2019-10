HOUSTON — The Astros have a chance to clinch the World Series with a win tonight and Justin Verlander on the mound. The Nationals send out Stephen Strasburg to the mound, who picked up the win in Game 2.

Follow along with our live coverage and in-game analysis.

Second Inning

TOP 2

Now pitching with a lead, Verlander shut down the Nationals in order, relying heavily on his fastball to get two strikeouts.

Score: Astros 2, Washington 1

0 runs, 0 hits, 0 errors, 0 left on base

At Bats

Victor Robles: Strikes out on a 96 mph fastball. Verlander attacked him with five straight fastballs—all touching 95 mph.

Ryan Zimmerman: Flies out to the warning track in left field.

Asdrubal Cabrera: Strikes out on a 96 mph fastball.

First Inning

BOTTOM 1

Holy smokes that was fast. The Astros quickly squashed Washington’s 1-0 lead on a Jose Altuve sacrifice fly and an Alex Bregman bomb to make it a 2-1 game. That’s Bregman’s third home run and eighth RBI of the World Series. The dude is absolutely crushing the ball as of late.

Score: Astros 2, Washington 1

2 runs, 2 hits, 0 errors, 0 left on base

At Bats

Gurriel: Flies out to the deepest part of the warning track in left field.

Bregman: Home run! Alex Bregman crushes a ball into the Crawford Boxes. Astros lead 2-1.

Brantley: Strikes out looking at an 88 mph changeup.

Altuve: Sacrifice fly; Springer scores. Astros tie game 1-1.

Springer advances to third on a wild pitch.

Springer: Doubles off the left field wall.

TOP 1

The Nationals strike first on an Anthony Rendon RBI single that scores Trea Turner. Turner led the inning off with an infield single and was originally called out. A review showed he just beat the throw by Astros third baseman Alex Bregman.

Score: Washington 1, Astros 0

1 runs, 1 hit, 0 errors, 1 left on base

At Bats

Howie Kendrick: Flies out to right field to end the inning.

Juan Soto: Flies out to left field.

Anthony Rendon: Singles to center field; Turner scores. Washington leads 1-0.

Adam Eaton: Sacrifice bunt; Turner to second.

Trea Turner: Hits an infield single to third base—just beat Alex Bregman’s throw.

Pregame

The Houston Astros are right where they want to be entering Game 6 of the World Series—their ace on the mound and a chance to clinch a championship.

With a victory tonight, the Astros will claim their second World Series in three years and become just the fifth team in MLB history to rally back and win the series after falling into an 0-2 hole.

To get that win, the Astros will have to beat Washington’s Stephen Strasburg who tossed six innings of two-run ball in Game 2 as the Nationals won 12-3.

Houston turns to Justin Verlander, who’s making his seventh career World Series start. Verlander got the loss in Game 2 after allowing four runs on seven hits in six innings. He's still searching for his first World Series win.

Astros manager A.J. Hinch said he has all the faith in his ace.

“I think he’s going to be great,” Hinch said. “He loves this big stage. He loves being relied upon. He’s going to be as intense as he’s been probably the entire season because he knows what can happen at the end of 27 outs.

“I think this would be a nice little bullet point on a resume that’s headed towards Cooperstown if he can add a season-clinching, World Series-clinching win.”

Here’s what you need to know about tonight’s game.

First Pitch

7:07 p.m. at Minute Maid Park.

How You Can Watch

T.V.: FS1

Radio: SportsTalk 790 AM

Online: Right here—follow our live blog with play-by-play and in-game analysis.

Starting Pitchers

Washington’s Stephen Strasburg (4-0, 1.93 ERA postseason) vs. Houston’s Justin Verlander (1-3, 4.15 ERA postseason).

Starting Lineups

3 Keys to an Astros Win

Verlander must protect the fastball.

Don’t miss on Stephen Strasburg’s mistakes.

Play to the crowd and use home field to their advantage.

Noteworthy

In six potential series clinching games, Verlander sports a 3-3 record with a 2.72 ERA. He’s thrown 36 1/3 innings, allowed 11 earned runs, struck out 44 and walked seven.

The Astros have five batters hitting .360 or better in the World Series: Jose Altuve (.360), Robinson Chirinos (.364), Michael Brantley (.400) and Yordan Alvarez (.545).

Altuve has extended his postseason hitting streak to 25 games, tied for third longest in MLB history. He trails Chase Utley (27 games) and Miguel Cabrera (31 games).

Quoteworthy

“We’ve been successful. We had a lot of wins, franchise records, records through the roof for us. But there’s still been this sense of we have to keep proving it.” — Astros manager A.J. Hinch.

'Astrodamus' Has Made Pretty Solid Predictions This Series

Maybe you've seen his tweets. He's an Astros fan who claims he's from the future, and he's made some pretty solid predictions of late.

Game 4 prediction: "Urquidy was good but we actually call this 'the #Bregman game'."

Result: Urquidy was lights out and Alex Bregman broke his slump with a grand slam.

Game 5 prediction: Cole dominates, Springer and Yordan have big games.

Result: Cole tossed seven innings of one-run ball and Springer and Alvarez each hit two-run homers.

How about his thoughts for Game 6?

On This Day in Astros History

After an epic back-and-forth in the 2017 World Series, the Astros beat the Los Angeles Dodgers, 13-12, in 10 innings when Alex Bregman hit a walkoff single. Houston rallied from two three-run deficits and grabbed a 3-2 series lead. The game lasted five hours and 17 minutes. It’s been called the greatest game in Astros history.

Scenes from Game 5

Houston Astros shortstop Carlos Correa, left, and right fielder George Springer celebrate after their teams win against the Washington Nationals in Game 5 of the baseball World Series Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019, in Washington. The Astros won 7-1 to take a 3-2 lead in the series. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

Houston Astros' Yordan Alvarez is congratulated by Yuli Gurriel after hitting a two-run home runn during the second inning of Game 5 of the baseball World Series against the Washington Nationals Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019, in Washington. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais)

Houston Astros' Carlos Correa watches his two-run home run against the Washington Nationals during the fourth inning of Game 5 of the baseball World Series Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019, in Washington. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

Houston Astros first baseman Yuli Gurriel dives to tag the bag and get Washington Nationals' Trea Turner (7) out at first during the sixth inning of Game 5 of the baseball World Series Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

Houston Astros starting pitcher Gerrit Cole throws against the Washington Nationals during the first inning of Game 5 of the baseball World Series Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019, in Washington. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

Houston Astros' Carlos Correa celebrates after his two-run home run against the Washington Nationals during the fourth inning of Game 5 of the baseball World Series Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019, in Washington. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

Houston Astros' Yordan Alvarez, left, celebrates his two-run home run with Yuli Gurriel during the second inning of Game 5 of the baseball World Series against the Washington Nationals Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019, in Washington. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

Houston Astros' Yordan Alvarez watches his two-run home run during the second inning of Game 5 of the baseball World Series against the Washington Nationals Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019, in Washington. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

Holy Ticket Prices!

The average price for a Game 6 ticket is $1,320, according to SeatGeek. But that's a bargain compared to tickets for the games in Washington, which were 15 percent more expensive.

A quick check on StubHub before the game shows the cheapest ticket into Minute Maid tonight is standing room only ... for $525.30. If you're really looking to take the game in, a pair of tickets in field box seats along the first base side are going for $12,000 each.

Fast Facts

Five things you might not know about:

World Series Schedule

Game 1: Washington 5, Houston 4 (Washington leads 1-0)

Game 1 recap: Astros' comeback falls short as Nats claim Game 1 of the World Series

Game 2: Washington 12, Houston 3 (Washington leads 2-0)

Game 2 recap: Astros falter late in 12-3 loss as Nationals seize control of World Series

Game 3: Houston 4, Washington 1 (Washington leads 2-1)

Game 3 recap: Victory! Astros come to life with 4-1 win over Nationals

Game 4: Houston 8, Washington 1 (Series tied 2-2)

Game 4 recap: Astros explode for eight runs in Game 4 win over Nationals

Game 5: Houston 7, Washington 1 (Houston leads 3-2)

Game 5 recap: 'Stros on fire! Astros beat Nationals 7-1 to seize control of World Series

Game 6: Tonight, 7:07 p.m., Houston

Game 7*: Wednesday, 7:07 p.m., Houston

*If necessary

