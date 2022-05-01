Historic Moment | First woman to start an Atlantic League baseball game plays against the Gastonia Honey Hunters

Kelsie Whitmore with the Staten Island FerryHawks started in left field and batted in the lineup against Gastonia.

GASTONIA, N.C. — History was made Sunday in Gastonia.

Or better yet, call it "her-story."

Kelsie Whitmore with the Staten Island FerryHawks became the first woman to start a baseball game in Atlantic League history in the team's outing against the Gastonia Honey Hunters. This is also the first time a woman has started a game for a professional team associated with Major League Baseball.

She played in left field and batted ninth for the FerryHawks.

This isn't Whitmore's first historic moment, either. On April 22, the FerryHawk, who also pitches, made history by becoming the first woman to play in professional game association with MLB. She came into the game to run for a player that was hit by a pitch in the ninth inning.

Sunday's outing provided a lot of fanfare and people showing support for Whitmore.

BREAKING: Kelsie Whitmore will start in left field and bat ninth for the @FerryHawks today. Kelsie will become the first woman to start a game in Atlantic League history. pic.twitter.com/KKAa2Dgmz8 — Atlantic League (@AtlanticLg) May 1, 2022

Kelsie Whitmore is certainly proving a lot of people wrong tonight 😳 pic.twitter.com/vigGAw3UWR — SI FerryHawks (@FerryHawks) May 1, 2022

Women in baseball 🙌



The Staten Island Ferry Hawks become the first team to feature a woman starting a game for the Atlantic League.



Kelsie Whitmore makes history.



📸 @AtlanticLg pic.twitter.com/Lvrr0grKtD — The Athletic (@TheAthletic) May 1, 2022

Kelsie Whitmore is starting in left field for the Staten Island FerryHawks vs. Gastonia, making her the first woman to start in a game in the league's history https://t.co/Uc4XFe4APL — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) May 1, 2022

A historic day in baseball. pic.twitter.com/nyWmlnG4vE — Atlantic League (@AtlanticLg) May 1, 2022

The Gastonia Honey Hunters were able to come away with the 10-5 win on Sunday.

"This is definitely a historical moment for us at CaroMont Health park and for the league," the Honey Hunters said in a statement issued to WCNC Charlotte.

The Atlantic League of Professional Baseball became a partner with MLB in 2020.

