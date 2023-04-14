Multiple North Texas schools vying for UIL soccer state championships

As soccer season in Texas comes to a close, North Texas is well-represented in the UIL state tournament.

GEORGETOWN, Texas — Soccer season in Texas is coming to a close, and North Texas has multiple teams on the boys and girls tournaments vying for state championships.

The 4A, 5A and 6A UIL State soccer tournament is being held at Georgetown ISD Athletic Complex, Birkelbach Field in Georgetown from Wednesday, April 12 to Saturday, April 15.

Here are the teams still in the hunt (North Texas teams denoted with *):

6A

Finals: TBD -- Sat. 4 p.m.

Semis: -Wylie East* vs. Fort Bend Ridge Point -- Fri. 9:30 a.m. -Lewisville Marcus* vs. Round Rock Westwood -- Fri. 12 p.m.



5A

Finals: Grapevine* vs Frisco* -- Sat. 11 a.m.

4A

Celina* defeated Stephenville* 8-1 in the state championship game. Celina are the back-to-back state champions after winning in 2022.

6A

Finals: TBD -- Sat. 6:30 p.m.

Semis: -Sachse High School* vs Katy Seven Lakes -- Fri. 5 p.m. -Allen* vs. Dripping Springs -- Fri. 7:30 p.m.



5A

Finals: El Paso Bel Air vs. Frisco Lone Star* -- Sat. 1:30 p.m.

4A

Finals: Palestine vs. Hidalgo Early College High School -- Fri. 2:30 p.m.