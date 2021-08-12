Kyler Murray is the best Texas HS quarterback, and it's not close, ESPN poll says

Before he was an NFL MVP candidate and a Heisman winner, Kyler Murray starred at Allen High School, where he did nothing but win.

DALLAS — Texas high school football is no stranger to great quarterbacks.

Check the top quarterbacks in college and the NFL, and there's a good chance, every year, you'll notice a few names from Texas. In fact, since 2011, four Heisman Trophy-winning quarterbacks have called Texas home, and three have been No. 1 overall draft picks.

But at the high school level alone, one signal-caller separated himself from the rest. Most sports fans in North Texas know the name.

Kyler Murray.

Before he was an NFL MVP candidate and a Heisman winner, Murray starred at Allen High School, where he did nothing but win. Seriously. The Eagles, in Texas' largest class, went 42-0 and won three state championships under Murray.

That's why it likely was no surprise if you pulled up ESPN's main page Wednesday morning, and saw this question posed: Is Kyler Murray the best quarterback in Texas high school history?

Spoiler alert: Murray won the ESPN poll in a runaway.

Asking fellow quarterbacks, coaches, historians and journalists, ESPN tallied 68 points for Murray, well ahead of Drew Brees, at 27 points.

Vince Young, a Houston Madison product who won a national championship at Texas, was third in the ESPN polling, at 19 points, followed by Highland Park's Matthew Stafford and Lake Travis' Garrett Gilbert.

Stafford won a state championship with Highland Park before heading to the University of Georgia and then the NFL, where he was the No. 1 overall pick by the Detroit Lions in 2009.

Murray was also a top overall pick, and so was Baker Mayfield, another Texas Heisman quarterback, and Andrew Luck, a Houston Stratford alum.

The real debate might be which area of Texas can lay claim to the best high school quarterbacks.

North Texas has Murray and the long line of quarterbacks from Southlake Carroll; Houston has Young and Luck; and Austin has Gilbert and Mayfield from Lake Travis and Brees and Nick Foles from Westlake.

And none of those names includes the quarterback who might end up being the best of all: Patrick Mahomes, who played high school football in Whitehouse in East Texas.