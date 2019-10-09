On Thursday night we've got a matchup of two of the top 5A football teams in North Texas, as two playoff teams from a year ago square off in Grapevine. The Northwest Texans visit the Grapevine Mustangs Thursday at 7 p.m., and you can watch all the action live on WFAA Facebook Live, WFAA YouTube Live, and WFAA.com.

Both teams went 10-3 in 2018 and advanced to the regional semifinal round. This year, both teams have talent back off those playoff squads and are looking to continue that success.

Northwest is led by Senior quarterback Austin Ahmad, who threw for 517 yards and 7 touchdowns last week, and wide receiver Zavion Taylor, who caught 16 of Ahmad's passes last week, for 316 yards and 6 of those touchdowns. Defensively, the Texans are led by University of Washington commit Cooper McDonald, a three-star prospect who received offers from 24 different Division I schools.

Grapevine, meanwhile, is led by their own Senior quarterback named Austin. Austin Alexander is in his first year as the full-time starter and has been compared by his head coach to Texas quarterback Sam Ehlinger. His biggest target is 6'5 tight end Griffin Edwards, who has received an offer from SMU. Much like Northwest, Grapevine's best player is on the defensive side of the ball -- Blake Maserang is a do-everything linebacker and safety for the Mustangs, who has a nose for the ball and is highly prone to make big plays. Blake goes by 'Scrap'. Really, do you need to know more about this kid than that? Anybody nicknamed 'Scrap' can play some football.

Make sure to tune and see these two perennial playoff contenders square off, Thursday night at 7 o'clock on the WFAA Digital Network -- WFAA Facebook Live, YouTube, and WFAA.com

