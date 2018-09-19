At Richland High School, quarterback Gavin Colopy stands tall in the pocket.

At Lamar High School, receiver Hunter Harris branches out of his route.

On Friday night, the two seniors will play against each other for the first time.

"I want both teams to win," said Debi Harris, Hunter's mother.

Two years ago, they were teammates. Gavin used to play at Lamar with Hunter. Despite Gavin leaving for Richland, their bond still runs deep.

"Growing up with him, I spent almost any day possible I could with him" Gavin said.

Hunter has a twin sister, Hannah Harris. She's a cheerleader at Lamar. Hannah and Hunter, along with Gavin, are all related.

"We're the three best friends," Hannah said.

But they're not quite relatable.

"It's wild," Hunter said, "and there are a lot of people."

He's not kidding. You probably haven't seen a family tree like this.

Debi Harris is Hannah and Hunter's mother. Debi's husband is Pat Harris, who coaches the freshmen football team at Lamar. But Debi has four older kids from a previous marriage. One of them is her son Aaron Colopy – Gavin's father.

Simply put, Debi is Gavin's grandmother.

And Hannah and Hunter are Gavin's aunt and uncle.

"It's all kind of crazy and mixed up for us," Debi said.

"When everyone asks us at school, 'What are your relationship with him?' We just tell them that we're cousins because it's hard to get them to understand that he's our nephew," Hannah said.

Oh, by the way, nephew Gavin is three months older than his aunt and uncle.

"Sometimes you just have to laugh," Aaron Colopy said.

Hannah and Hunter will catch some jokes from their nephew, Gavin. But it's all love at the end of the day.

