Football practice is back in schools across the DFW. This year, there is a new focus on safety through a different method of tackling.

Patrick Williams, head coach at Carter High School, said he and four of his coaches took a training called Atavus. The course was over the summer and they are ready to implement the strategy in the upcoming season.

“You keep your head out of the tackle, making contact with the shoulder like this,” said Williams. He believes this is a safer way to tackle and can reduce head injuries. Previously, he taught players to go across the body to tackle. Now, athletes will be trained to use their shoulders and shift their heads to the side.

Dr. Shaun Garff is a sports medicine physician with Methodist Health System. A lot of his patients are involved in contact sports. “The main risk is repeated concussions,” he said, “Gone are the days where we say ‘play through the pain’ or ‘you got to be tough’. If you have symptoms of concussions, we want to pull you out.”

Garff said education with coaches and athletes is important, including proper form. This new form of tackling could be one of many long-term strategies to reduce concussions in high school football.

