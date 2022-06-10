What to watch for on WFAA Friday Night Football: No. 6 Midlothian Heritage vs. Mansfield Summit

This Friday night, 6th-ranked Midlothian Heritage puts their dazzling start to 2022 on the line.

ARLINGTON, Texas — WFAA's Friday Night Football will broadcast No. 6 Midlothian Heritage vs. Mansfield Summit. Watch on the WFAA YouTube page or the WFAA+ streaming app. Our coverage begins at 6:50 p.m. with kickoff at 7 p.m.

One team began the season ranked in the Top 10 in the state rankings, while the other one is there right now. And both are title contenders in District 5-5A Division II.

This Friday night, 6th-ranked Midlothian Heritage puts their dazzling start to 2022 on the line, as they visit Mansfield Summit in a game that will broadcast by WFAA's Friday Night Football. The game can be viewed via the WFAA YouTube channel, the brand new WFAA+ app, or right here on WFAA.com

Summit opened the season as a state title favorite for many, coming off consecutive runs to the 5A Division I state semifinals in 2020 and 2021. This year, dropping down a rung to 5A Division II, many pegged the Jaguars as real contender for a championship. The opened their season by struggling with some challenges from a pair of 6A schools, but have since bounced back nicely, winning three straight, including their first two district games.

Heritage, on the other hand, was embarking on a big jump to start this season. Previously a 4A Division I program, Heritage has seen their town grow in recent years, and that landed them in the larger 5A Division II classification this season. They have taken to it swimmingly though, winning four straight games by a combined 159 points. They, too, have started district play 2-0.

The strong start from Heritage has earned them the right to jump into the state rankings over the past few weeks. Currently they sit 6th.

Only Heritage, Summit, and Everman remain undefeated in district play, amongst the schools in 5-5A Division II. Friday night, one of these two teams will see that "0" go away.

Summit is led by their junior quarterback Joseph Williams, who leads the team in both passing and rushing yards. He's combined for 12 touchdowns on the year, through the first five weeks of the season. Summit also features an immensely talented defensive line, featuring Division I prospects Brodrick Stewart and Legend Journey at defensive tackle.