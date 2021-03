Oklahoma superintendent condemns announcer heard using racial slur on livestream

The comments were in reference to a high school girl's basketball team that chose to kneel for the national anthem.

Updated at 12:00 p.m. with additional statements from school officials, players.

The superintendent of Norman Public Schools in Oklahoma called the use of a racial slur during a livestream of a high school girls basketball playoff game "hate speech."

The comments, made during the national anthem, included the n-word and derided one team's choice to kneel. The person also said, "I hope Norman gets their ass kicked."

The announcers did not appear to know their mics were hot.

The incident took place during a Thursday night game between Norman High School and Midwest City High School during the 6A State Basketball tournament.

The announcers, who were contracted by the Oklahoma Secondary School Activities Association (OSSAA) for the state tournament, according to Superintendent Nick Migliorino, were from the National Federation of State High School Associations Network.

Migliorino said the person, who has not been identified, "made racist and hateful comments targeted at our Norman High student-athletes."

The Norman High School team was kneeling during the national anthem at the time the comments were made.

The program's junior varsity coach Frankie Parks tweeted about the incident, including the video, saying, "THIS IS WHY THEY KNEEL."

"We condemn and will not tolerate the disgusting words and attitudes of these announcers," Migliorino said in a statement. "This type of hate speech has no place in our society and we are outraged that it would be directed at any human being, and particularly at our students."

Outcry over the incident continued to grow on Friday, as members of the team and school faculty spoke out on social media.

Note: Some tweets linked below include the video containing the racist langauge.

The school's athletic director T.D. O'Hara and its leadership teacher both tweeted out the graphic with the words "this is why we kneel."

A number of players also tweeted, according to the local paper in Norman.

A senior post, Chantae Embry, wrote in part "every knee shall bow and every tongue shall confess. disgusting. and people want to know why we kneel. here’s a prime example of why we do it."

Junior guard Myka Perry, called the statements "Disrespectful and disgusting. This is why we kneel."

In addition, the mayor of Normal issued a statement on Twitter, saying in part that she was "livid and absolutely disgusted about the racist and hateful comments directed towards the young women on the Norman High School basketball team."

Mayor Breea Clark also called for OSSAA to end their contract with NFHS Network and said the players deserve a public apology from OSSAA and NFHS Network.

Gerald McCoy of the Dallas Cowboys also tweeted, "See why we do it!?! They still think it’s about the flag....."

The district said it supports the players' right to freedom of expression and is focused on supporting the players and their families, the statement went on to say.

"It is tragic that the hard work and skill of this team is being overshadowed by the vile, malignant words of these individuals. We will do everything in our power to support and uplift our team and everyone affected by this incident.

The district said it will rely on its existing partners, SportsTalk Media, to live stream the rest of the tournament.