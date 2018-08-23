ADDISON, Texas – From the Baylor Bears to the Chicago Bears, Mike Singletary is a living legend.

He’s one of the best linebackers of all time, a Super Bowl champion for the 1985 Bears – arguably the greatest defense ever.

But now you can find him on the sidelines on a little bit smaller stage: As the head coach for Trinity Christian Academy in Addison, Texas.

We stopped by an August practice and asked the Hall of Famer how the high schoolers have responded to his coaching style.

“I think they keep waiting for me to scream at somebody,” he said. “I think they’re waiting for me to grab something and throw it.

Singletary is known for being, well, intense.

“I approach coaching like I did playing. Playing the game I was very intense. When things were going right, I’d hit something harder. In coaching, it’s different – you can’t hit a player harder, you can’t hit your coaches harder. You have to figure it out.

“Building men from the inside out, that’s my philosophy. [It] always has been.

“I just had to do a discipline check,” he added with a chuckle.

Singletary got his first head coaching job in 2008 with the San Francisco 49ers, but was fired two years later. After a couple assistant roles, he stepped away from coaching all together.

“By the time I really wanted to get back into the game [...] it was tough to get back in,” he said. “Finally I thought, ‘I guess that's it. I missed it.’

“I really believed this is what I'm supposed to do. I believe this is my calling in life."

That’s when he got a call from TCA in Addison.

“If I'm not making a difference when I come out here, then I need to stay at home. I didn't take this job just cause,” he said. “I'm gonna come out here and [say] ‘I really don't want to coach high school but I'll do it.’ No, no, no, I believe this is where I'm supposed to be."

Singletary hasn’t been the head coach for a game since 2010. But that’ll change next Friday night, Aug. 31, when Trinity Christian opens its season at home.

