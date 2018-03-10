Kickoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m.

The "Battle of the Boneyard" between Lake Highlands and Richardson Berkner is a rivalry so close, they share a stadium.

And it's a game that is pivotal for the district standings. The two schools, separated by just five miles, are battling for position in District 8-6A and looking to bounce back from losses to open district play.

Watch Mike Leslie and Landon Haaf on the broadcast – streamed in the video player above and on WFAA's Facebook and Periscope channels – live from Wildcat-Ram Stadium.

© 2018 WFAA