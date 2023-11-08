WFAA releases 2023 Friday Night Football schedule

2023 will mark the sixth year of WFAA streaming broadcasts of local high school football games. This season features 11 schools never before featured on FNF.

DALLAS — Five defending state champions, the biggest game on the 2023 schedule statewide, and some of the very best high school football programs in all of Texas spotlight the 2023 broadcast schedule for WFAA’s Friday Night Football, which is set to kick off on Friday, Aug. 25.

The 2023 season of Friday Night Football will air across all of WFAA’s digital platforms, including WFAA.com, WFAA’s YouTube channel, WFAA’s mobile app and the station’s WFAA+ streaming app.

The 2023 schedule features 11 schools never before featured on Friday Night Football.

On Oct. 27, two of the top three teams in the preseason 6A state rankings will square off on Friday Night Football, as No. 1 Duncanville visits No. 3 Desoto. Both teams won state championships last year in 6A, with Duncanville taking 6A-Division I and Desoto winning 6A-Division II.

The season slate opens with another matchup of teams ranked in the top three in the state. No. 1 Melissa, the top-ranked team in 5A-Division II, hosts No. 3 Argyle. Melissa will open up their brand new $35 million Kenny Deel Stadium on Friday Night Football.

Another defending state champion, No. 2 South Oak Cliff will host No. 4 Lancaster on Sept. 1. The fourth defending state champion to hit the air on Friday Night Football this year will be Aledo. The defending 5A-Division I champs will host No. 13 Burleson Centennial on Oct. 13.

September 8 will see a top five clash in 4A-Division I, as No. 4 Decatur, fresh off a run to the state semifinals, will host No. 5 Stephenville. The following week features another 4A-Division I slugfest, as No. 8 Anna visits No. 6 Celina.

On Sept. 22, No. 17 North Crowley will look to show that their 2022 season was the start of something big, as they host Euless Trinity. Then a trip to SMU, where Highland Park and Jesuit Dallas will square off in a key district matchup.

To start October, we take a trip to the 3A ranks. No. 2 Gunter, coming off their third state championship in a seven-year span, will host a Bells team that is ranked No. 11 in the preseason polls, and figures to be the best challenger for Gunter within District 8-3A Div. II.

On Oct. 20, a potential district title game awaits Everman and Mansfield Summit, in District 5-5A Div. II.

The 2023 regular season schedule wraps up with a special Thursday night edition of Friday Night Football, as No. 14 Prosper visits No. 22 McKinney.

WFAA sports anchor Mike Leslie and Hek'ma Harrison will once again comprise the Friday Night Football broadcast team.

Harrison played linebacker at Lincoln High School, before playing college football at both Kansas State and UNT.

FULL 2022 FRIDAY NIGHT FOOTBALL SCHEDULE:

Aug. 25th -- #3 Argyle at #1 Melissa

Sep. 1st -- #4 Lancaster at #2 South Oak Cliff

Sep. 8th -- #5 Stephenville at #4 Decatur

Sep. 15th -- #8 Anna at #6 Celina

Sep. 22nd -- Euless Trinity at #17 North Crowley

Sep. 29th -- Highland Park vs. Jesuit Dallas (at SMU)

Oct. 6th -- #11 Bells at #2 Gunter

Oct. 13th -- #13 Burleson Centennial at #1 Aledo

Oct. 20th -- #24 Everman at #19 Mansfield Summit

Oct. 27th -- #1 Duncanville at #3 Desoto

Nov. 2nd -- #14 Prosper at #22 McKinney (Thursday)