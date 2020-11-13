No. 4 Allen hosts No. 11 Denton Guyer, puts win streaks on the line

Allen hasn't loss at home in the history of Eagle Stadium, and has won 79 straight regular season games.

ALLEN, Texas — The Allen Eagles have never lost in the history of Eagle Stadium. Eight seasons. Never a single loss.

They're 52-0, according to athletic director Steve Williams.

They also have not lost a regular-season game since Sept. 28, 2012, which is 79 straight games.

These are streaks they are proud of in Allen and for very good reason. They are also streaks that may just be in jeopardy on Friday night.

The 4th-ranked Eagles welcome No. 11 Denton Guyer to Allen, for a 7 p.m. game that will broadcast on the WFAA YouTube channel. And this game figures to be fantastic.

Allen comes in at 4-0 on the season, fresh off laying 68 points on Little Elm on the road last week. Guyer comes in at 5-1, after dispatching Denton Braswell 49-7 last week.

Both teams are undefeated in district play, and the winner of this game will be in the driver's seat to claim the District 5-6A title this year.

The Eagles are led by a twin wide receiver tandem, in Blaine and Bryson Green. Both are committed to playing college football at Oklahoma State and are nightmares to cover.

Fortunately for Denton Guyer, they have two fantastic corners to try to combat the Green twins. Deuce Harmon is a four-star prospect committed to Texas A&M and is one of the top 2-3 cornerbacks in Texas. And Darious Goodloe is also a Division I football player, committed to LIU.

Those two corners will have their hands full with the Greens, but it will be a stellar matchup to watch.

Meanwhile, when Guyer has the ball, the storyline centers around quarterback Eli Stowers. Also, a four-star recruit committed to play for the Aggies, Stowers has combined for 16 touchdowns this season and is a true dual-threat quarterback who will be difficult for Allen to slow down. Stowers pairs with running back BJ Phillips to form a dangerous Wildcats backfield.

Allen's defense is led by middle linebacker Levi Tupou and his 29 tackles. Free safety Alexander Green (no relation to the twins) is the team-leader in tackles, with 31.