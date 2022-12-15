Brock falls to Franklin in 3A-D1 UIL state title

The Brock Eagles lost in a 20-yard walk-off field goal by the Franklin Lions.

ARLINGTON, Texas — Brock has lost its second-consecutive state championship after falling to Franklin, 17-14, on Thursday in the 3A-D1 title game.

One year ago, Brock fell to Lorena in the 3A-D1 state championship, 35-18, and the 2022 season started off rocky for the Eagles. Brock began the year 0-4, but rattled off 11 straight wins to qualify for its second straight title game appearance.

The defending 3A-D2 champ (moved to 3A-D1 in 2022), Franklin entered the game with a seamless 15-0 record.

Brock head coach Billy Mathis has now led the Eagles to the state title game in both seasons at the helm after coming from Texas high school football powerhouse, Aledo. Aledo holds the state record for championships (10), with Mathis winning three during his stint there.