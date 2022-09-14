High school football: Here are WFAA's top 5 games this week

With three weeks of Texas high school football in the books, we looked at the top matchups of the week in the Dallas-Fort Worth area!

DALLAS — Three weeks of Texas high school football are in the books and the top-tier matchups continue to grace the schedule.

Throughout the season, WFAA will stream broadcasts of local high school football games. WFAA sports anchor Mike Leslie will once again serve as the play-by play announcer all season. Former Lincoln High School and Kansas State linebacker Hek'ma Harrison will serve as color commentator.

This week, Leslie and Harrison will be calling a matchup of two of the hottest teams in the state: Prosper and Denton Guyer. You can watch that broadcast on WFAA's YouTube channel and WFAA+ on Saturday:

For a full schedule of the games called by Leslie and Harrison, click here.

Now, here are WFAA's top 5 DFW matchups this week

Prosper (3-0) vs. Denton Guyer (3-0)

Denton Guyer has dominated its slate thus far, outscoring its opponents 141-55 through three games. And this is against formidable opponents in area-ranked Rockwall-Heath, 10-time state champion Aledo and state-ranked Lancaster. Denton Guyer is led by its five-star Oklahoma commit quarterback Jackson Arnold, who has thrown for 869 yards, 10 touchdowns and no interceptions.

Prosper boasts one of the area's top quarterbacks, as well. Arnold and Prosper’s Harrison Rosar – who has thrown for 740 yards – both rank in the top 10 among Class 6A area quarterbacks in passing yards.

Against Rockwall, ranked No. 8 in the state, Prosper allowed only 230 total yards, including 22 rushing yards on 26 attempts, in a 19-11 victory last week to improve to 3-0.

This game will kick off at 7 p.m. Friday at C.H. Collins Athletic Complex. You can watch the game on WFAA's YouTube channel or on WFAA+.

South Oak Cliff (0-3) vs. Parish Episcopal (3-0)

Defending TAPPS Division I state champion Parish Episcopal started off the year strong, upsetting 10-time UIL state champion Aledo in week one and grabbing a big road win over 2021 4A Division I state runner-up Austin LBJ.

Now, Parish Episcopal adds another juggernaut to its schedule: defending 5A Division II state champion South Oak Cliff (SOC). SOC has started off the year 0-3, but due to a monstrous non-district schedule, featuring the likes of Duncanville, Lancaster and DeSoto.

Parish Episcopal quarterback Sawyer Anderson has thrown for 644 yards and nine touchdowns thus far, but will be tested by a SOC secondary led by four-star Texas Longhorns commit Malik Muhammad.

This matchup will kick off at 7:30 p.m. Friday at Gloria H. Snyder Stadium.

McKinney North (3-0) vs. Lancaster (2-1)

An undefeated McKinney North squad takes on Lancaster, who just knocked off defending state champ South Oak Cliff. Lancaster's only loss this season came at the hands of Denton Guyer, who may be one of if not the top team in Texas by the end of the year.

McKinney North made some noise with a ranked win over Justin Northwest in Week 2. McKinney North quarterback Colin Hitchcock ranks as one of the area's top 10 5A quarterbacks.

This game kicks off at 7:30 p.m. Friday at Beverly D. Humphrey Tiger Stadium.

Celina (3-0) vs. Anna (3-0)

This is a marquee matchup between two top Class 4A squads. You've got No. 1 Celina versus No. 2 Anna, both of which are undefeated.

Anna's quarterback – who transferred from powerhouse Allen and is committed to Louisiana Tech – leads the area in passing yards (1,138) and touchdown passes (15). Conversely, Celina leads area 4A/3A teams in scoring (56.7 points per game) and ranks third in rushing (262.7 yards per game).

This game will kick off at 7:30 p.m. Friday at Coyote Stadium.

Gunter (3-0) vs. Brock (0-3)

Don't let Brock's 0-3 record fool you. All three of their non-district opponents were top-10 ranked teams one classification level up in 4A (Pleasant Grove, Hirschi and Wimberley).

Brock will still have its hands full, however, finishing the non-district slate against the top ranked team in 3A Division II with Gunter. Brock was a state runner-up last season (3A Division II) after falling to Moody 35-18.

Gunter has three wins after playing two games (opening game was won via forfeit), defeating Trinity Leadership, 67-6, and Trinity Christian, 41-0. Gunter also finished a state-runner up last season, falling to Franklin in the title game in 2021 (3A Division I).

This game will kick off at 7:30 p.m. at Eagle Stadium.

