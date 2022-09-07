High school football: Here are WFAA's top 5 games this week

With two weeks of Texas high school football in the books, we looked at the top matchups of the week in the Dallas-Fort Worth area!

DALLAS — Two weeks of Texas high school football are in the books and the top-tier matchups continue to grace the schedule.

Throughout the season, WFAA will stream broadcasts of local high school football games. WFAA sports anchor Mike Leslie will once again serve as the play-by play announcer all season. Former Lincoln High School and Kansas State linebacker Hek'ma Harrison will serve as color commentator.

In week 1, Leslie and Harrison called No. 1 Stephenville vs. Midlothian Heritage, which can be watched on YouTube here or on WFAA+. This week, Leslie and Harrison will be calling defending 5A-Division II state champion South Oak Cliff vs. DeSoto. You can watch that broadcast on WFAA's YouTube channel and WFAA+ on Saturday.

This week on 𝙁𝙍𝙄𝘿𝘼𝙔 𝙉𝙄𝙂𝙃𝙏 𝙁𝙊𝙊𝙏𝘽𝘼𝙇𝙇



It's a special 𝘚𝘈𝘛𝘜𝘙𝘋𝘈𝘠 edition, as defending 5A-DII state champ @SOCGoldenBearFB visits a loaded @FootballDesoto squad for a huge non-district clash.



SATURDAY at 5pm



WATCH LIVE: @WFAA YouTube channel, and on WFAA+ pic.twitter.com/M6dwf6zScj — Mike Leslie (@MikeLeslieWFAA) September 6, 2022

For a full schedule of those games, click here.

Now, here are WFAA's top 5 DFW matchups this week:

Lake Highlands (2-0) vs Highland Park (2-0)

Storylines aplenty in this one!

The big one: Highland Park head coach Randy Allen shoots for sole possession of the state's second-most wins of all time (427). Allen tied former Celina and Pilot Point coach G.A. Moore for second last week with 426 career wins. A win on Friday would put Allen 63 wins shy of the all-time record by Phil Danaher (490).

This matchup poses two area top-20 6A teams and is each squad's first district game of the season.

Also, Highland Park will be retiring alumnus and Super Bowl-winning quarterback Matthew Stafford's No. 7 high school jersey during halftime. Stafford led the 2005 Scots team to the State title.

This game is scheduled for 7 p.m. Friday at Highlander Stadium.

Argyle (2-0) vs Grapevine (2-0)

This one poses a battle of dominant run offenses thus far in the 2022 season. These two top 5A in the DFW area rank at the top of the table for rushing yards through two weeks.

The rushing offenses of Argyle and Grapevine have helped each secure upset wins early this season: Argyle over Lovejoy last week (56-49) and Grapevine over Frisco Wakeland in week 1 (49-28). In each of these games, the winner rushed for more than 500 yards. Each team has also scored nine touchdowns on the ground through the first two games.

Grapevine is averaging 53.5 points per game, and Argyle is scoring 46.5 per game. So, don't be too shocked if this one lights up the scoreboard.

This game is scheduled for 7 p.m. Friday at Mustang-Panther Stadium.

Allen (1-1) vs Arlington Martin (2-0)

Allen is set to face its first DFW opponent of the season after losing in the home opener to St. John Bosco (CA) on national television, then following up with a strong win against Houston King (49-14), who was a top-25 team in the state, according to MaxPreps.

Arlington Martin has risen up the state ranks after upsetting Lake Travis in week 1 (39-31) and comfortably handling Cedar Hill last week (44-6). Allen will be the best team Arlington Martin has faced so far this year.

This game is scheduled for 7 p.m. Friday at Choctaw Stadium.

Lancaster (2-0) vs Denton Guyer (2-0)

Two dominant defenses clash in this 5A matchup. Lancaster leads all 5A area teams in scoring defense, only allowing three total points through the first two games. Lancaster shut out Skyline (25-0) and held defending 5A state champion South Oak Cliff to those aforementioned three points (21-3).

Denton Guyer, on the other hand, has held 10-time state champion Aledo and top-20 opponent Rockwall-Heath to 14 points apiece while also scoring 40-plus in two games.

One of these two squads will drop their first game, but have shown they'll both be relevant come playoff time.

This game is scheduled for 7 p.m. Friday at C.H. Collins Athletics Complex.

Frisco Lone Star (2-0) vs Frisco Reedy (2-0)

Frisco Lone Star and Frisco Reedy are the only two undefeated teams left in the nine-team District 6 5A-I standings. This 5A-I top-10 matchup will mark the first time either squad faces a DFW opponent.

Each of the two teams took care of business in non-district play. Frisco Lone Star snagged wins against Texas High School (Texarkana) and Burleson. Frisco Reedy poses the best scoring offense out of all 5A area teams thus far, averaging 55 points per game (69-27 win over Azle, 41-7 win over Denison).

This game is scheduled for 7 p.m. Friday at David Kuykendall Stadium.

Get more Texas high school football coverage at wfaa.com/hss.