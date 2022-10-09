Here are WFAA's top high school football games this week

With seven weeks of Texas high school football in the books, we look at the top matchups of the week in the Dallas-Fort Worth area!

DALLAS — Seven weeks of Texas high school football are in the books, and top-tier matchups continue to grace the schedule this weekend.

Throughout the season, WFAA will stream broadcasts of local high school football games on Friday Night Football. WFAA sports anchor Mike Leslie will once again serve as the play-by play announcer all season. Former Lincoln High School and Kansas State linebacker Hek'ma Harrison will serve as color commentator.

This week, Leslie and Harrison will be calling matchup of the top two teams in District 4-3A Div. I: No. 10 Brock versus Whitesboro.

You can watch that broadcast on WFAA's YouTube channel and WFAA+ on Friday:

Below are WFAA's top DFW high school football matchups this week:

Mansfield (6-0, 3-0) vs Duncanville (5-0, 3-0)

Big matchup in 6A District 11, featuring two of the district's juggernauts. The Dallas Morning News' No. 2 area ranked 6A squad takes on No. 11.

This is a matchup of an unstoppable force meeting an immovable object: Mansfield's rushing attack, featuring running back James Johnson, pitted up against Duncanville's defense, which is one of DFW's best (178.6 yards allowed per game).

This game is scheduled for 7 p.m. Friday at Duncanville’s Panther Stadium.

McKinney (5-1, 3-0) vs Allen (5-1, 3-0)

Another hold for the district title is at play in this one. Allen and McKinney are both undefeated in district play, and are the No. 5 and No. 13 team in The Dallas Morning News’ area 6A rankings, respectively.

Both squads are led by their top-tier running backs. Allen has Kayvion Sibey, who's received offers from Minnesota, Texas Tech and SMU. McKinney, on the other hand, is running behind Bryan Jackson, who has offers from Alabama, Oklahoma and Auburn.

Allen also enters this matchup with a 12-game winning streak against McKinney, dating back to 1999.

This game is scheduled for 7 p.m. Friday at Eagle Stadium.

Aledo (5-2, 5-0) vs Burleson Centennial (6-0, 3-0)

Undefeated Burleson Centennial meets with renowned powerhouse Aledo in a matchup for the top spot in District 3-5A Div. 1. Centennial's defense has only allowed 26 points total through six games, while Aledo's offense leads the district, scoring 42.4 points per game.

Aledo's only losses came at the hands of Parish Episcopal and Denton Guyer at the beginning of the season, but have rattled off five straight wins, including two 60-plus-point shutouts.

This game is scheduled to kick off at 7 p.m. Friday at Burleson ISD Stadium.

Forney (4-2, 2-1) vs Lancaster (4-2, 2-1)

Potential playoff seeding is on the line as Lancaster and Forney battle for the second place spot in District 7-5A Div. I. Undefeated Longview is seemingly running away as the potential district champ, but this matchup between the jackrabbits and tigers could determine who finishes as runner up.

Lancaster has allowed just 15 points per game this season, and Forney allows the seventh-fewest yards per game among Dallas-area 5A teams at 228.3. This one seems like it could be a low-scoring game.

This game is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. Friday at Beverly D. Humphrey Tiger Stadium.

Colleyville Heritage (4-2, 2-1) vs Arlington Heights (6-0, 3-0)

Arlington Heights has dominated its competition, only allowing 22 total points thus far, and currently sit atop the district leaderboard.

Colleyville Heritage comes to town looking to unseat the district's top team after a dominating 42-0 win over Southwest last week. Colleyville Heritage lost to district foe, Grapevine (who Arlington Heights is yet to have played), so a win over Arlington Heights would be crucial toward getting back into the district title race.

This game is scheduled for 7 p.m. Friday at Farrington Field.

Kaufman (5-1, 1-0) vs Anna (6-0, 1-0)

Massive 4A matchup in the DFW area here, as the area's No. 1 ranked Anna takes on No. 3 ranked Kaufman, according to Dallas Morning News' rankings.

Anna has already taken down the No. 2 area ranked 4A/3A team in Celina.

This game between Anna and Kaufman will likely determine the district title winner.

Top-ranked Anna leads all Dallas-area 4A teams in passing yards and is third in scoring (46 points per game). Meanwhile, Kaufman boasts a dominant pass defense, which has held opponents to just 88.67 passing yards per game.

This game is scheduled to kick off at 7:30 p.m. Friday at Coyote Stadium.

Whitesboro (6-0, 3-0) vs Brock (2-4, 2-0)

It's one of the biggest matchups among small schools in the state, featuring No. 10 ranked Brock, who went to the state title game in 3A Division 1 last season, hosts undefeated Whitesboro.

All of Brock's four losses came through a tough non-district slate, but have rattled off back-to-back wins against Boyd and Peaster.

Whitesboro is led by running back Greyson Ledbetter, who has posted rushing performances of 201 yards, 131 yards, 247 yards and 267 yards in the past four games.

Brock counters with fullback and linebacker Zach Brewster, who is among the team leaders in rushing yards, touchdowns, tackles and tackles for loss. He is the No. 1 guy on the team, however, in forced fumbles and blocked punts.

This game is scheduled to kick off at 7:30 p.m. Friday at Eagle Stadium.

WFAA's Mike Leslie will be at this game to broadcast live on WFAA+ and WFAA's YouTube channel.

