Here are WFAA's top high school football games this week

DALLAS — Six weeks of Texas high school football are in the books, and top-tier matchups continue to grace the schedule this weekend.

Throughout the season, WFAA will stream broadcasts of local high school football games. WFAA sports anchor Mike Leslie will once again serve as the play-by play announcer all season. Former Lincoln High School and Kansas State linebacker Hek'ma Harrison will serve as color commentator.

This week, Leslie and Harrison will be calling a matchup featuring two district title contenders in 5-5A Division II: Midlothian Heritage and Mansfield Summit.

You can watch that broadcast on WFAA's YouTube channel and WFAA+ on Friday:

For a full schedule of the games called by Leslie and Harrison this season, click here.

Below are WFAA's top DFW high school football matchups this week:

Saginaw Boswell (5-0, 2-0) vs North Crowley (5-0, 2-0)

Two of the three undefeated teams in 6A District 3 square off. Saginaw Boswell has steadily scored between 41 and 49 points in each of its first five games, while North Crowley has eclipsed the 40-point mark three times.

Each team has faced the same two district opponents, as well: Paschal and Euless Trinity. Saginaw Boswell beat Paschal 45-13 and defeated Euless Trinity 45-26. North Crowley shut out Paschal 54-0 and beat Euless Trinity 42-20.

Last season, North Crowley beat Saginaw Boswell 33-6.

This game is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. Friday at Panther Stadium.

Denton Ryan (4-1, 4-0) vs Burleson Centennial (5-0, 3-0)

Burleson Centennial has already matched its win total from last season (5) and is looking to start 6-0 for the first time in school history. Burleson Centennial's defense has been a major proponent in the team's success, allowing only 7.4 points per game.

Denton Ryan has won four straight games since losing its season opener by one point to New Braunfels. The winner of this matchup will be primed to battle Aledo for the district title.

This game is scheduled for 7 p.m. Friday at Burleson ISD Stadium.

Keller (5-0, 2-0) vs. Southlake Carroll (5-0, 2-0)

Southlake Carroll has handled its opponents with ease thus far, averaging a margin of victory by 47.4 points. The Dragons will be tested by another undefeated team in Keller.

The Dragons boast this large margin of victory in large part to its top tier scoring defense, which allows only 5.4 points per game.

This game is scheduled to kick off at 7 p.m. Friday at Dragon Stadium.

Lake Dallas (6-0, 2-0) vs Argyle (5-0, 1-0)

Lake Dallas enters this matchup with fellow undefeated Argyle after nearly dropping their first loss of the season last week. Lake Dallas came back to beat Frisco Memorial 54-48 in overtime.

Argyle, on the other hand, has won its games by an average margin of 20.2 points, beating three area-ranked squads in Melissa, Lovejoy and Grapevine.

This game is scheduled for 7 p.m. Friday at Eagle Stadium.

Midlothian (6-0, 4-0) vs Granbury (4-1, 2-1)

In a newly-constructed 5A-1 District 4, Midlothian and Granbury face off as two of the top district title contenders. Each school has played Waco, Cleburne and Killeen in district play. Midlothian remains undefeated, while Granbury suffered its only loss of the season on the road at Killeen last week, 40-22.

The winner of this matchup will compete for the top of the table in district against Lake Belton, who currently sits in second place with a 5-1 overall record and 3-1 district record.

This game is scheduled for 7 p.m. Friday at Pirate Stadium.

Midlothian Heritage (4-1, 2-0) vs Mansfield Summit (3-2, 2-0)

WFAA's Mike Leslie will be at this game calling the action between these two 5A-II foes!

Mansfield Summit lost its first two games by a combined score of 107-34, but has since turned things around, winning three in a row and 2-0 in district play.

Midlothian Heritage is new to 5A and on a four-game winning streak after losing 49-42 to defending 4A Division I state champion Stephenville in the season opener.

This game is scheduled for 7 p.m. Friday at R.L. Anderson Stadium. You can watch this game on WFAA's YouTube channel or on WFAA+.

Waxahachie (4-1, 1-1) vs Duncanville (4-0, 2-0)

Duncanville has won 37 straight district games, with its last district loss coming to DeSoto in 2016. The Panthers offense is led by quarterback Keelon Russell, who has completed 76% of his passes while throwing for 685 yards and five touchdowns, and four-star running back Caden Durham, who has rushed for 380 yards and six touchdowns.

In last year's meeting, Duncanville ran for 347 yards on the ground in a 52-3 win, but Waxahachie's defense has been tough against the run thus far, letting up 103.8 yards per game.

This game is scheduled for 7 p.m. Friday at Panther Stadium.

