High school football: Here are WFAA's top 5 games this week

With four weeks of Texas high school football in the books, we look at the top matchups of the week in the Dallas-Fort Worth area!

DALLAS — Four weeks of Texas high school football are in the books, and top-tier matchups continue to grace the schedule this weekend.

Throughout the season, WFAA will stream broadcasts of local high school football games. WFAA sports anchor Mike Leslie will once again serve as the play-by play announcer all season. Former Lincoln High School and Kansas State linebacker Hek'ma Harrison will serve as color commentator.

This week, Leslie and Harrison will be calling a matchup of two of the top 4A programs in North Texas: Sunnyvale and Kaufman.

You can watch that broadcast on WFAA's YouTube channel and WFAA+ on Friday:

For a full schedule of the games called by Leslie and Harrison this season, click here.

Below are WFAA's top 5 DFW high school football matchups this week -- starting with that Sunnyvale-Kaufman matchup.

Sunnyvale (2-2) vs. Kaufman (3-1)

Two of the top 4A programs in North Texas square off in the final non-district match up for both teams. Sunnyvale is riding a two-game winning streak, including an impressive win over Carter, 42-18.

Kaufman, meanwhile, sits at 3-1 with wins over both Lindale and Terrell in their belts.

Both osquads are ranked in the top five among small schools in North Texas by the Dallas Morning News.

This game is set to kick off at 7:30 p.m. Friday from Lions Stadium.

Rockwall-Heath (3-1) vs. Rockwall (3-1)

If history is any indication, this one could produce some fireworks. One year ago, Rockwall-Heath and Rockwall played one of the state's most entertaining games of the year -- a 79-71 double overtime thriller where the Hawks ousted the Yellowjackets.

Both teams currently sit at 3-1 and rank among the area's top 6A teams.

Rockwall-Heath's only loss of the season was in their opener against Denton Guyer, who are arguably one of the best team's in the state.

Rockwall's only loss came in a one-possession game on the road against Prosper.

This game is set to kick off at 7 p.m. Friday at Wilkerson-Sanders Memorial Stadium.

Waxahachie (4-0) vs. DeSoto (3-1)

Waxahachie has climbed to 4-0 after beating Cedar Hill 51-21 last week.

DeSoto's only loss of the season, on the other hand, came against the nationally ranked Maryland powerhouse St. Frances.

This should be a great slugfest featuring two of the area's top 6A teams.

The game is scheduled to kick off at 7 p.m. Friday at Eagle Stadium.

North Crowley (4-0) vs. Euless Trinity (0-4)

Some milestones are on the line here!

North Crowley is looking to start 5-0 for the first time since 2005, but Euless Trinity – historically a premier program in the state – is trying to avoid its first five-loss season since 1997.

The Dallas Morning News reported that North Crowley has one of the best defenses in the area, allowing only 146.5 total yards per game. Trinity's running game may be the bread and butter of their offense, but it runs into a North Crowley defense allowing only 23.25 rushing yards per game so far this season.

This game is scheduled to kick off at 7:30 p.m. Friday at Pennington Field.

South Grand Prairie (0-4) vs. Arlington Martin (3-1)

Arlington Martin boasts a 3-1 record, with its only loss coming against DFW powerhouse Allen.

And South Grand Prairie, while winless, are better than their record suggests. SGP's non-district schedule features four one-possession losses to tough teams including Rockwall (38-31), Mansfield Timberview (34-30), Mansfield (21-16) and Coppell (30-26), who have combined for a 14-1 record on the year.

SGP should be Arlington Martin's toughest test in district play.

This game is scheduled to kick off at 7 p.m. Friday at Choctaw Stadium.

