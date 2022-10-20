Here are WFAA's top high school football games this week

With eight weeks of Texas high school football in the books, we look at the top matchups of the week in the Dallas-Fort Worth area!

DALLAS — Eight weeks of Texas high school football are in the books, and top-tier matchups continue to grace the schedule this weekend.

Throughout the season, WFAA will stream broadcasts of local high school football games on Friday Night Football. WFAA sports anchor Mike Leslie will once again serve as the play-by play announcer all season. Former Lincoln High School and Kansas State linebacker Hek'ma Harrison will serve as color commentator.

This week, Leslie and Harrison will be calling arguably one of the games of the year, statewide: No. 4 Aledo versus Denton Ryan.

Below are WFAA's top DFW high school football matchups this week:

Thursday:

Allen (6-1, 4-0) vs. Denton Guyer (7-0, 4-0)

Two of Dallas' top teams square off Thursday night on ESPN2 to set a clear front-runner for District 5-6A this season. Last year, Allen won the game, 38-31, which ultimately decided the district title.

It's a battle of top-tier quarterbacks: Guyer has Oklahoma commit Jackson Arnold, and Allen counters with four-star junior Michael Hawkins. Both squads have strong defenses, as well.

This game is scheduled for 6 p.m. Thursday at Denton’s C.H. Collins Athletic Complex.

Friday:

Aledo (6-2, 6-0) vs. Denton Ryan (4-2, 4-1)

Here's our WFAA Game of the Week! Leslie and Harrison will be calling this one on WFAA+ and WFAA's YouTube channel. It's one of the biggest games of the year as No. 4 Aledo takes on Denton Ryan. Aledo has not lost a district game in the past 109 times, dating back to October of 2007.

Denton Ryan has a chance to snap that streak and steal a share of the district title with Aledo and Burleson Centennial. If Aledo wins, they'll take the district title outright.

This game is scheduled for 7 p.m. Friday at Denton’s C.H. Collins Athletic Complex.

Frisco Independence (7-0,3-0) vs. Argyle (7-0,3-0)

Argyle is going for its third-straight win against an undefeated district opponent after beating Lake Dallas and Frisco Emerson. This matchup should essentially decide the district title winner.

We've got a case of an unstoppable force meeting an immovable object, as Frisco Independence’s top-ranked defense takes on Argyle’s efficient offense.

This game is scheduled for 7 p.m. Friday at Argyle’s Eagle Stadium.

Frisco (6-1, 5-0) vs. Frisco Reedy (8-0, 6-0)

Frisco Reedy can clinch a district title with a win and have already secured a playoff spot with its undefeated record.

Frisco, on the other hand, comes off dishing out Frisco Heritage's first district loss of the season, and can keep themselves in the hunt for the district title by knocking off another undefeated team.

Frisco has its toughest opponents still left on the schedule in Reedy, Lone Star and Wakeland.

This game is scheduled for 7 p.m. Friday at Frisco’s Toyota Stadium.

Dallas Carter (6-1, 3-0) vs. Celina (6-1, 3-0)

The top two teams in District 7-4A Div. I square off.

Celina was the preseason No. 1 team in the area and one of the favorites to make a run to the state championship. Dallas Carter stands in the way of Celina's projected path to the district title.

This game is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. Friday at Celina’s Bobcat Stadium.

Flower Mound Marcus (4-3, 3-1) vs. Lewisville (6-1, 4-0)

We have a battle of District 6-6A contenders this week.

Lewisville boasts one of the area’s top rushing offenses and scoring defenses, allowing just 13 points per game.

On the other sideline, Marcus quarterback Cole Welliver leads the Marauders offense in Lewisville's toughest test since Highland Park.

This game is scheduled for 7 p.m. Friday at Lewisville’s Max Goldsmith Stadium.

Lake Belton (7-1, 5-1) vs. Midlothian (7-0, 5-0)

This matchup could very well determine the winner of District 4-5A Div. 1.

Midlothian comes off of a bye week, while Lake Belton has yet to have a break and their only loss of the season came at the hands of Shoemaker.

Midlothian have dominated the competition in recent weeks, only allowing 10 points per game in district play while scoring 66, 57, 43 and 56 points.

Lake Belton is riding a four-game win streak and have scored 50 points per game through its eight games.

This game is scheduled for 7 p.m. Friday at Midlothian ISD Stadium.

West (5-1, 4-0) vs. Grandview (6-1, 5-0)

The top two teams in District 7-3A Div. 1 square off in what could determine the district champion.

West has pitched back-to-back massive shutouts, beating A Plus Academy and Maypearl, 56-0 and 89-0, respectively. Their only loss of the season came in a non-district game against Lorena.

Meanwhile, Grandview is riding a six-game sin streak after dropping their season opener to Glen Rose. Grandview has put up points in abundance, too, scoring 69, 73, 70 and 68 points in their past for games.

This game is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. Friday at Zebra Stadium.

Brock (3-4, 3-0) vs. Paradise (8-0, 4-0)

Brock has won three straight games after squeaking out a win over Whitesboro, 39-35. During this span, the Eagles have scored 48 points per game.

The Paradise Panthers have dominated its opponents this season, outscoring them by a total of 240 points.

This game is scheduled to kick off at 7:30 p.m. Friday at Panther Stadium Field.

