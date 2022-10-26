Here are WFAA's 5 biggest games in DFW high school football this week

With nine weeks of Texas high school football in the books, we look at the top matchups of the week in the Dallas-Fort Worth area!

DALLAS — Nine weeks of Texas high school football are in the books, and top-tier matchups continue to grace the schedule this weekend.

Throughout the season, WFAA will stream broadcasts of local high school football games on Friday Night Football. WFAA sports anchor Mike Leslie will once again serve as the play-by play announcer all season. Former Lincoln High School and Kansas State linebacker Hek'ma Harrison will serve as color commentator.

This week, Leslie and Harrison cover one of the best games in Texas all year: DeSoto vs. Duncanville.

You can watch that broadcast on WFAA's YouTube channel and WFAA+ on Friday:

This week on 𝙁𝙍𝙄𝘿𝘼𝙔 𝙉𝙄𝙂𝙃𝙏 𝙁𝙊𝙊𝙏𝘽𝘼𝙇𝙇



#9 Desoto at #3 Duncanville in the Game of the Year in North Texas



Players to Watch: @FootballDesoto QB @DJBailey5_ and @Duncanville_FB DE @ColinSimmons__



Watch live Friday at 7 on the @WFAA YouTube channel or WFAA+ pic.twitter.com/Lcguaho7oY — Mike Leslie (@MikeLeslieWFAA) October 26, 2022

For a full schedule of the games called by Leslie and Harrison this season, click here.

Below are WFAA's top DFW high school football matchups this week:

Byron Nelson (8-0, 5-0) vs. Southlake Carroll (8-0, 5-0)

The top two teams in District 4-6A square off for the district title. Both squads come in at 8-0 and are two games above third place. The winner of this matchup should go on to win the district championship.

Byron Nelson boasts the more successful offense, scoring 55 points per game. However, the Dragons have the better scoring defense, allowing nine points per game.

This game is scheduled to kick off at 7 p.m. Friday at Dragon Stadium.

DeSoto (7-1, 5-0) vs. Duncanville (7-0, 5-0)

Two state powers. Two college football factories. Two high-profile head coaches. And a district title on the line.

Duncanville has won the last four meetings in the series, dating back to 2017. Desoto's last win came in their state championship season in 2016. They've met in the Regional Final in each of the last two years, with Duncanville winning both times. This time, the District 11-6A Championship is on the line.

You can watch the game live on the WFAA YouTube channel or on WFAA+. Our coverage begins with our pregame show at 6:50 p.m., before kickoff at 7 p.m..

Fort Worth Arlington Heights (8-0, 5-0) vs. Grapevine (7-1, 5-0)

The lone undefeated teams in district play for 5A-2 District 4 battle for the No. 1 spot.

Arlington Heights has yet to lose this season, while Grapevine lost a non-district matchup against the Argyle Eagles earlier in the year.

Arlington Heights' 2022 season success is newfound after going 7-21 over the past three years. Grapevine, on the other hand, is riding a 19-district-game win streak.

This game is scheduled for 7 p.m. Friday at Mustang-Panther Stadium.

Richland (7-1, 5-1) vs. Mansfield Timberview (8-0, 6-0)

District 5-5A Division I leader Mansfield Timberview boasts an offense scoring a 5A-area best 60.8 points per game.

Richland leads the area in passing offense led by quarterback Bryce Morton, who has thrown for 2,535 yards and 34 touchdowns. Timberview will combat this with its defense that allows just 108.4 passing yards per game and only 12.9 points per game.

This game is scheduled to kick off at 7 p.m. Friday at Vernon Newsom Stadium

Sunnyvale (5-3, 3-0) vs. Caddo Mills (8-0, 3-0)

Sunnyvale and Caddo Mills come into this matchup as 4A-2 District 6's final two undefeated teams. Sunnyvale dropped a few games early in the year during non-district play, but have won every district game in convincing fashion.

Caddo Mills has dropped 50-plus points on two of its district opponents, but squeaked by Ford, 7-6. The winner of this matchup will likely be district champs.

This game is scheduled to kick off at 7 p.m. at Ed Locker Stadium.

Get more Texas high school football coverage at wfaa.com/hss.