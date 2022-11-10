Here are WFAA's biggest games in DFW high school football this week

It's playoff time! We look at the top matchups of the week in the Dallas-Fort Worth area!

DALLAS — It's playoff time, folks!

The 2022 UIL state football playoffs runs from Nov. 10 through Dec. 18. State championship games are played at AT&T Stadium in Arlington.

Throughout the season, WFAA has streamed broadcasts of local high school football games on Friday Night Football. WFAA sports anchor Mike Leslie served once again as the play-by play announcer all season. Former Lincoln High School and Kansas State linebacker Hek'ma Harrison served as color commentator.

For the bi-district round of the playoffs, Leslie and Harrison cover Frisco Independence (8-2) vs. Fort Worth Arlington Heights (9-1).

You can watch that broadcast on WFAA's YouTube channel and WFAA+ on Friday:

There are many more DFW-area schools on the slate though! Below are WFAA's top DFW high school football playoff matchups this week:

Allen (7-3) vs. Lewisville (9-1)

We've got a tough matchup between two top-15 area teams squaring off in the first round. Allen has struggled against teams with good defenses this season – i.e.: Denton Guyer and Prosper – and Lewisville touts a dominant defense, as well. Lewisville has averaged allowing only 14 points per game this season.

This game is scheduled to kick off at 7 p.m. Friday at Lewisville’s Max Goldsmith Stadium.

Mansfield Summit (5-5) vs. South Oak Cliff (7-3)

We've got a top-tier matchup between a reigning state champion and a reigning reigning state semifinalist. Someone poised for a deep run in the playoffs will be eliminated in the first round due to the tough draw.

Both teams have had a less-than-desirable regular season record, but have the postseason pedigree to go far.

This game is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. Friday at Kincaide Stadium.

Frisco Independence (8-2) vs. Fort Worth Arlington Heights (9-1)

Frisco Independence enters the first round of the playoffs coming off its second loss of the season (42-28 to Emerson), while Arlington Heights dominated its final game (49-6 win over Fort Worth North Side). Arlington Heights finished as the two seed in District 4 5A-II, and Frisco Independence finished as the three seed in District 3 5A-II.

Both squads qualified for the playoffs in 2022 after missing out in 2021.

This game is scheduled to kick off at 7 p.m. Friday at Fort Worth’s Farrington Field. You can watch this game live on WFAA+ and WFAA's YouTube channel.

Frisco Heritage (6-4) vs. Mansfield Timberview (10-0)

Frisco Heritage enters the playoffs as the fourth seed from its district after its loss to Lone Star and Wakeland’s win over Frisco last week. They'll take on undefeated Mansfield Timberview.

Mansfield Timberview boasts the area's top-scoring offense, which averages 61 points per game.

Heritage will play its first playoff game since 2014.

There is another cool storyline in this matchup: Mansfield Timberview will start its first female kicker in the playoffs for extra points and field goals. Sophomore Emma Young used to play soccer and kicked for the JV team through several games earlier in the season. Head football coach James Brown said Young has kicked more than 15 extra points during the regular season.

This game is scheduled to kick off at 7 p.m. Friday at Mansfield’s Vernon Newsom Stadium.

Lake Highlands (8-2) vs. South Grand Prairie (5-5)

Lake Highlands enters this matchup on a six-game winning streak, including a 42-0 shutout against Irving in the final week of the season.

South Grand Prairie, will host as the two seed from its district (5-1 in district play), despite having a worse overall record. The Warriors' non-district slate was not kind to them, finishing 0-4 in one-possession losses (34-30, 30-26, 21-16 and 38-31).

Lake Highlands was 6-2 in its district, giving them the three seed.

This is a rematch of the bi-district round of the 2021 UIL state playoffs, where Lake Highlands emerged victorious, 29-24. Lake Highlands would end up losing its second round matchup last season to Allen.

This game is scheduled for 7 p.m. Friday at Gopher-Warrior Bowl in Grand Prairie.

