WFAA's Friday Night Football to broadcast playoff game between Frisco Independence and Arlington Heights

The bi-district round playoff matchup will be played at Farrington Field on Friday night at 7 p.m.

FORT WORTH, Texas — It's one of the biggest games in Fort Worth ISD in recent years.

And you can watch the game live on Friday Night Football, on the WFAA YouTube channel, WFAA+, or right here on WFAA.com.

The Fort Worth Arlington Heights Yellow Jackets are 9-1, the No. 2 seed out of District 4-5A Division II, and host a playoff game on Friday night against the Frisco Independence Knights.

Plainly put, it's not often that a Fort Worth ISD school goes 9-1 and hosts a playoff game. But this year's Yellow Jackets have spent all season shedding all the negative connotations and expectations ordinarily-foisted upon FWISD.

Meanwhile, Frisco Independence comes in with a very impressive 8-2 record, coming out of one of the deepest districts in 5A, in 3-5A Division II. The Knights played competitive games with No. 1 ranked Argyle and Frisco Emerson, jockeying for position in the district standings. So, they are battle-tested coming into Friday night.

Arlington Heights is led by senior running backs Brian Furch and Brandin Monroe. Furch has run for 1,444 yards and 22 touchdowns on the year, averaging better than eight yards per carry. Monroe has tacked on another 622 yards and 10 touchdowns to help pace the Yellow Jackets offense, which averages 37.5 points per game.

Independence carries its own high-scoring offense into this game, averaging 31.1 points per game behind senior running back Ude Enyeribe and quarterback Matteo Quattrin. Quattrin has weapons on the outside in McKenzie West and wide receiver/tight end Jake Simpson.

Defensively, Arlington Heights is led by senior linebacker Henry Mankin and junior linebacker Alberto Chavolla. Both have tallied around 100 tackles this season, and have a penchant for causing havoc in the backfield, both on run stops and on the blitz.

Meanwhile, Independence features linebacker Matthew Goldman, and defensive end Chase Warren. Warren has 18 tackles for loss this season and 5.5 sacks.

Our coverage of this bi-district round matchup begins at 6:50 p.m. on Friday, followed by kickoff at 7 p.m. The winner of this game will advance to the Area Round, where they'll face the winner of Canutillo and Amarillo Palo Duro.