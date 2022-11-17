WFAA's Friday Night Football to broadcast Area Round matchup between No. 1 China Spring and Kaufman

The Cougars are the favorite to win state in 4A-Division I, while the Kaufman Lions were state-ranked this year, and provide a significant challenge.

CORSICANA, Texas — The second round of the playoffs are upon us, which means the matchups just keep getting better.

And this week, two teams that have been state-ranked this year in 4A-Division I meet up for a berth in the regional semifinals.

China Spring and Kaufman play Friday night at 7 p.m., and you can watch the game live on the WFAA YouTube channel or the WFAA+ app, as Friday Night Football broadcasts the game.

China Spring is ranked No. 1 in the state in 4A-DI, after a dazzling 10-1 season that featured a statement win over defending 4A-DI champion Stephenville last month. China Spring is also a defending champion. They won 4A-Division II in 2021, before moving up a level in this past February's realignment. No matter, they've ho-hummed their way to another terrific season and statewide favorite status once again.

They'll have to get through Kaufman, though. The Lions also had a very strong season, going 8-3 behind their star running back Braxton Garmon. Kaufman spent a portion of the season ranked in the 4A-Division I top 10 after impressive wins over Sunnyvale and Paris.

This game will assuredly come down to the run game. Both teams like to pound the rock.

China Spring has speedy junior running back Kyle Barton, as well as hybrid wide receiver/running back Tre Hafford and Tristan Exline, who can make plays in space and punish a defense. The Cougars will run the ball at you until you show you can stop them.

Meanwhile, the Lions offense is centered around Garmon. The senior running back has tallied 1,534 rushing yards on the year to go with 20 touchdowns. If Kaufman is going to pull off the upset, it will likely have to be on Garmon's shoulders.

Our coverage begins with a pregame show at 6:50 on Friday night before kickoff at 7 p.m.