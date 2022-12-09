x
HS Football

Texas high school playoffs: Here are the DFW teams still vying for shot at a state championship

Here is a look at who is still alive in the playoff hunt, broken down by division.
DALLAS — We're just a week away from the state championship games to be played at AT&T Stadium, and there are numerous schools from North Texas still vying for a chance to be state champs.

The UIL State Playoffs will begin with the 6-man schools on Wednesday, Dec. 14 and run through Saturday, Dec. 17. The 6A-D1 division concludes the days of title game matchups. 

Here is a look at who is still alive in the playoff hunt, broken down by division (DFW-area teams denoted in bold): 

6A-D1

UIL Semifinals:

  • Prosper vs. Duncanville: Dec. 10 at 4 p.m. at Ford Stadium
  • North Shore vs. Westlake: Dec. 10 at 3 p.m. at Rice Stadium

6A-D2

UIL Semifinals: 

  • Denton Guyer vs. DeSoto: Dec. 10 at 2 p.m. at Ford Center
  • Katy vs. Vandegrift: Dec. 10 at 1 p.m. at the Alamodome

5A-D1

UIL Semifinals:

  • Aledo vs. Longview: Dec. 10 at 2 p.m. at John E. Kincaide Stadium in Dallas
  • College Station vs. Corpus Christi Veterans Memorial: Dec. 10 at 5 p.m. at Alamodome

5A-D2

UIL Semifinals:

  • Argyle vs. South Oak Cliff: Dec. 9 at 7:30 p.m. at Crowley ISD Stadium
  • Port Neches-Groves vs. Liberty Hill: Dec. 9 at 7 p.m. at Legacy Stadium in Katy

4A-D1

UIL Semifinals:

  • Decatur vs. China Spring: Dec. 9 at 7:30 p.m. at  Newsom Stadium in Mansfield
  • Chapel Hill vs. Boerne: Dec. 9 at 7 p.m. at the Alamodome 

4A-D2

UIL Semifinals:

  • Glen Rose vs. Carthage: Dec. 9 at 7 p.m. at Ford Center
  • Cuero vs. Wimberley: Dec. 9 at 3 p.m. at Alamodome 

3A-D1

State championship:

  • Brock vs. Franklin: Dec. 15 at 7 p.m. at AT&T Stadium

3A-D2

UIL Semifinals:

  • Canadian vs. Gunter: Dec. 9 at 6 p.m. at Abilene Wildcat Stadium 
  • Harmony vs. Poth: Dec. 9 at 7 p.m. at Cy-Fair FCU Stadium in Cypress

2A-D1

State championship:

  • Hawley vs. Refugio: Dec. 15 at 11 a.m. at AT&T Stadium

2A-D2

State championship:

  • Albany vs. Mart: Dec. 14 at 7 p.m. at AT&T Stadium

6-Man 1A-D1

State championship:

  • Westbrook vs. Abbott: Dec. 14 at 2 p.m. at AT&T Stadium

6-Man 1A-D2

State championship:

  • Benjamin vs. Loraine: Dec. 14 at 11 a.m. at AT&T Stadium

