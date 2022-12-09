Texas high school playoffs: Here are the DFW teams still vying for shot at a state championship

DALLAS — We're just a week away from the state championship games to be played at AT&T Stadium, and there are numerous schools from North Texas still vying for a chance to be state champs.
The UIL State Playoffs will begin with the 6-man schools on Wednesday, Dec. 14 and run through Saturday, Dec. 17. The 6A-D1 division concludes the days of title game matchups.
Here is a look at who is still alive in the playoff hunt, broken down by division (DFW-area teams denoted in bold):
6A-D1
UIL Semifinals:
- Prosper vs. Duncanville: Dec. 10 at 4 p.m. at Ford Stadium
- North Shore vs. Westlake: Dec. 10 at 3 p.m. at Rice Stadium
6A-D2
UIL Semifinals:
- Denton Guyer vs. DeSoto: Dec. 10 at 2 p.m. at Ford Center
- Katy vs. Vandegrift: Dec. 10 at 1 p.m. at the Alamodome
5A-D1
UIL Semifinals:
- Aledo vs. Longview: Dec. 10 at 2 p.m. at John E. Kincaide Stadium in Dallas
- College Station vs. Corpus Christi Veterans Memorial: Dec. 10 at 5 p.m. at Alamodome
5A-D2
UIL Semifinals:
- Argyle vs. South Oak Cliff: Dec. 9 at 7:30 p.m. at Crowley ISD Stadium
- Port Neches-Groves vs. Liberty Hill: Dec. 9 at 7 p.m. at Legacy Stadium in Katy
4A-D1
UIL Semifinals:
- Decatur vs. China Spring: Dec. 9 at 7:30 p.m. at Newsom Stadium in Mansfield
- Chapel Hill vs. Boerne: Dec. 9 at 7 p.m. at the Alamodome
4A-D2
UIL Semifinals:
- Glen Rose vs. Carthage: Dec. 9 at 7 p.m. at Ford Center
- Cuero vs. Wimberley: Dec. 9 at 3 p.m. at Alamodome
3A-D1
State championship:
- Brock vs. Franklin: Dec. 15 at 7 p.m. at AT&T Stadium
3A-D2
UIL Semifinals:
- Canadian vs. Gunter: Dec. 9 at 6 p.m. at Abilene Wildcat Stadium
- Harmony vs. Poth: Dec. 9 at 7 p.m. at Cy-Fair FCU Stadium in Cypress
2A-D1
State championship:
- Hawley vs. Refugio: Dec. 15 at 11 a.m. at AT&T Stadium
2A-D2
State championship:
- Albany vs. Mart: Dec. 14 at 7 p.m. at AT&T Stadium
6-Man 1A-D1
State championship:
- Westbrook vs. Abbott: Dec. 14 at 2 p.m. at AT&T Stadium
6-Man 1A-D2
State championship:
- Benjamin vs. Loraine: Dec. 14 at 11 a.m. at AT&T Stadium
