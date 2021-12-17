Senior wideout Coy Eakin leads Stephenville to sixth Texas state football title in 38-21 win over Austin LBJ

Senior wide receiver Coy Eakin scored four of the five Yellow Jackets touchdowns on the day, and he even provided a valuable assist on the fifth.

ARLINGTON, Texas — For the first time since 2012, the Stephenville Yellow Jackets are Texas high school football state champions -- and Coy Eakin is a big reason why.

The senior wide receiver scored four of the five Yellow Jackets touchdowns on the day, and provided a valuable assist on the fifth as Stephenville powered to 24-7 halftime lead -- and eventually a 38-21 victory -- over Austin LBJ in the 4A Division 1 State Title Game on Friday.

That assist came when Stephenville was up 24-7 in the third quarter. After LBJ’s Noah Baker came up with an interception on the doorstep of his own endzone, Eakin was able to immediately force a fumble after a short return by Baker. The ball he punched out then landed the directly in the hands of Stephenville’s Kallan Kimbrough, who ran it into the end zone for six.

It was that kind of day for the now 16-0 Yellow Jackets, who captured their sixth state championship overall, and first in almost a decade.

The Yellow Jackets defense also came up big, forcing six turnovers, including four first quarter fumbles.

Quarterback Ryder Lambert had a strong day for Stephenville, too, throwing for three touchdowns and over 250 yards.

In all, Eakin scored once on the ground and caught all three of Lambert’s touchdown passes. He ended the day with 187 receiving yards to go with his trio of scores through the air.