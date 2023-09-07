No. 6 Stephenville, Decatur face off in potential state semifinal preview on WFAA+ in Week 3 of Friday Night Football

Two premier running back talents square off in a meeting of 4A powers.

DECATUR, Texas — Friday night may be the first of two meetings this season between the Decatur Eagles and the No. 6 ranked Stephenville Yellow Jackets.

If there is a second meeting, it would be in the 4A-Division I UIL State semifinals.

The Eagles and Yellow Jackets square off Friday night at 7 p.m., in a game you can watch live on WFAA+, as Week 3 of "Friday Night Football" hits the air.

Both teams come into the game with bonafide state championship hopes. Both teams were ranked in the Top 10 in 4A-Div. I to begin the year, but Decatur suffered two tough losses to begin the year, to fall out of the rankings. But their losses are pretty strong – at No. 2 Anna 37-30, and at Wichita Falls Rider, a school in a larger classification, 38-14.

Stephenville comes in ranked No. 6, after they split their first two games of the year, falling to 5A-Division II's Midlothian Heritage, 31-28, and defeating another 5A-Div. II program Everman, 14-7.

Both teams feature a dynamic running back that can dominate games. Stephenville's Tate Maruska carried for 2,098 rushing yards as a junior in 2022, scoring 20 touchdowns on the ground. He also had four touchdown receptions, and went over 2,500 combined yards on the season.

Decatur features four-star TCU commit Nate Palmer. Palmer, too, combined for over 2,500 yards in 2022, rushing for 2,250 and 25 touchdowns, and catching 30 balls for another 308 yards and eight more TDs.

Decatur is the favorite by a decent margin to come out of 4A-Division I's Region I.

Stephenville, meanwhile, is one of four teams in Region II that is presently ranked in the Top 10 in the state. The Yellow Jackets, along with No. 2 Anna, No. 3 China Spring, and No. 5 Celina are all ranked in the top six spots in 4A-Division I.

One of those four teams is likely to emerge from Region II ... and they're likely to find Decatur waiting for them in the State Semifinals.

